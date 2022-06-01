Leeds United fans raise over £65,000 for mental health charities with The Square Ball's 92-mile Gary Speed pilgrimage

Eleven years after Speed sadly died by suicide, the 92-mile walk aimed to raise funds for mental health charities while celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Championship trophy that he lifted in May 1992.

On Thursday, 102 Leeds United fans were waved off by Speed’s mother at the playing fields in Flintshire, North Wales where the former United midfielder played football as a child, before hiking northwards to the stadium he called home for eight years of his playing career - Elland Road.

With donations still incoming, the event has already raised in excess of £65,000 for Andy’s Man Club, who create safe spaces for men to share their problems, and Samaritans, whose helplines offer support to people in emotional distress and at risk of suicide.

While participants’ motives to undertake the colossal challenge ranged from their own mental health struggles to a simple love of Leeds United, The Square Ball’s Michael Normanton, who organised the event, was delighted to see so many people unite for a worthy cause.

“[Speed] was a hero to a huge number of people,” Normanton said.

“It was nice and positive as well, it felt a little bit less like we were remembering his death and a bit more like we were celebrating a good thing he did.

The walkers at the finish line, outside Elland Road's East Stand. Pic: David Wild.

“It’s brought people together who maybe necessarily wouldn’t otherwise mix. You mix with people from similar circumstances to yourself, don’t you, either through work or those you went to school with ...

“For all different age groups and social groups to be all in one place together - it’s been brilliant.

“There was a couple in the 60s who’d come from Spain just to do it. People from Ireland, from the south coast, from up in the north east - people travelled from absolutely everywhere.”

Taking in Warrington, Huddersfield and Manchester along the way, the trip comprised four days of heavy walking, with stretches as long as 27 miles taking their toll on participants.

Former Leeds United midfielder Gary Speed. Pic: Clive Brunskill.

“Blisters, blisters on blisters, and bits of feet and bad bruising on feet and stuff. It’s pretty grim,” Normanton said.

“We’ve seen an awful lot of it in the last few days, you’d just see someone sat in a corner, slowly picking at their feet and wrapping bandages around them.

“It’s a group of people who aren’t ultra marathon runners or anything, but mostly people who are doing something like this for the first time, and so there was a sense of ‘all in it together’.

“People were suffering, and everyone was being applauded into pubs and stuff. It was all very supportive and nice.”

The Square Ball's Michael Normanton. Pic: David Wild.

On Sunday, the walkers were given a hero’s welcome at Elland Road, where Leeds United hosted the weary travellers, their friends and family for food and drink in the Gary Speed suite.

“It was such a good atmosphere, with everyone hugging all these people you’ve only met a few days before. I’ll always remember it,” Normanton said.

“I think everyone was pleased to have got through it, because I know there were people struggling badly after day one who were saying, ‘I’m gonna give it a go again tomorrow, see if I can manage it’.

“And then to see them still there on the finish line - people have overcome an awful lot.

“Despite the pain of it all, it was genuinely one of the best things I’ve ever done.”