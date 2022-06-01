Charlie Cresswell's breakthrough season at Premier League level saw him make five top flight appearances as Leeds United secured survival on the final day.

Cresswell's involvement often came when Leeds were left sparse at the back where the 19-year-old England U21 international would fill in at centre-half.

ENGLAND: Charlie Cresswell poses for a photograph whilst on England U21 duty (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

This summer, Cresswell plans to hold talks with head coach Jesse Marsch over his future at the club, focusing on his inclusion at senior level.

The teenager was a stalwart of Leeds' U23 title-winning side of 2020/21, but saw game-time limited last season as he straddled the first-team and U23 setups.

Speaking to the Press Association whilst away on England U21 duty, Cresswell revealed his plans: “That’s for me to discuss with Jesse and Victor [Orta, director of football] over the next few weeks and see where that takes me."

“But, ultimately, I would like to play more football, whether that be a loan or that be at Leeds. We’ll see."

Many of Cresswell's U21 teammates now have regular senior football to their names whilst the Leeds youngster - highly-rated as he is - has yet to reach ten senior appearances.

This summer, with Marcelo Bielsa no longer in the picture, the loans landscape at Leeds is expected to change.

The Argentine preferred young players being retained to be developed in-house, as opposed to gaining experience on loan, which caused minor friction with the likes of Cody Drameh and Crysencio Summerville who hoped to earn loan moves in January.

"Marc [Guehi] and Conor [Gallagher] and Cameron [Archer] have been amazing on their loans. It’s all about taking the opportunity and really taking it with both hands.

“That’s what we are, we are footballers, that’s our job. We don’t want to be sitting around waiting to play, we want to be playing, whether that be lower leagues or the team we’re at.

With club captain Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch currently ahead of Cresswell in the pecking order at centre-back, the attraction of a loan move in the Football League is understandable.