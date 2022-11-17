The fictional AFC Richmond head coach, whom the wider media claim bears similarities to Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, has embarked on a campaign to wish each member of the United States’ World Cup good luck before this year’s tournament in Qatar.

A serious of billboards have been erected in players’ hometowns across the United States, with personal messages penned by Sudeikis’ character as the US take on England, Wales and Iran in Group B.

Aaronson is the latest to receive a personal message, displayed publicly in Medford, New Jersey, which reads:

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“Brenden,

It makes sense that you were raised in Medford whose tagline is “Historic in Nature,” ‘cause that’s how I’d describe the way you play the game. Heck, folks are even callin’ you “The American Boy.”

I know how tough it can be as an American overseas. A cookie’s a biscuit. Chips are fries. Pants are underwear.

But what remains the same no matter what side of the pond you’re on, is that you were barn to be on the USMNT. You were barn to play in the games of all games. And you were barn to go all the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted Lasso's message to Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson ahead of the FIFA World Cup, displayed on a billboard in Aaronson's hometown of Medford, New Jersey (Pic: Jonathan Tannenwald/Philadelphia Inquirer)

This billboard’s on a barn, right? ‘Cause if not this joke isn’t gonna make sense.

Another American Boy,

Ted Lasso

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lasso’s reference to 2008 chart-topper ‘American Boy’ by Estelle, is a nod to Leeds fans’ creative terrace chant which references Aaronson’s nationality, already sung at several grounds throughout England this season.

Aaronson’s journey from Philadelphia Union’s academy in the States to the World Cup, via Austria and the Premier League is one which has left the 22-year-old’s family beaming with pride.

Speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Brenden’s father Rusty said: “I’ve used the word ‘surreal’ too many times so I can’t really use it again — but it is.”