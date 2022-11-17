Leeds will not play host to any European Championships football in six years time if the British Isles’ bid to stage the competition is successful. A 14-stadium list has been drawn up by organisers, featuring grounds in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but Leeds’ Elland Road has not been chosen.

Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Old Trafford, London Stadium, Etihad Stadium, Everton’s soon-to-be new home at Bramley Moore Dock, St James’ Park, Villa Park and the Stadium of Light are those which have been selected in England to host Euro 2028 fixtures, if the British Isles is deemed more suitable than Turkey and Russia’s surprise bids.

Hampden Park (Scotland), Casement Park (Northern Ireland), Aviva Stadium (Republic of Ireland), Croke Park (Republic of Ireland) and the Principality Stadium (Wales) are also included on the draft list, which is set to be cut to ten stadia by April 2023.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: A general view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A report in the Telegraph states: “UEFA requires one stadium of at least 60,000 capacity, one or two of at least 50,000 capacity, four of at least 40,000 capacity and three of at least 30,000 capacity.”

Elland Road is currently a 37,792-capacity stadium, meaning it falls short of the 40,000 threshold which would increase its chances of being selected as a host venue. Due to the spread of available stadia across the British Isles, and organisers’ likely preference to include venues in as many home nations as possible, Elland Road has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Leeds’ hierarchy have repeatedly made assertions that the long-term goal is to develop Elland Road, increasing capacity, however no concrete plans are in place as yet. Chief executive Angus Kinnear said earlier this season he believed Leeds could sell ‘70,000’ tickets for a home match versus Arsenal.