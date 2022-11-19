USA's Tyler Adams (R) walks on the ground during a familiarization visit at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 17, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

This year, the USMNT squad includes just one player with World Cup experience in former Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin, leaving the captain's armband vacant in the run up to the competition's opening fixture this weekend. Throughout the United States' qualification cycle, coach Gregg Berhalter has alternated the captaincy between several players - including Leeds' Tyler Adams.

Speaking ahead of the US side's opening Group B fixture against Wales next week, the 23-year-old has thrown his name into the ring, if Berhalter chooses to select a specific captain for the duration of the FIFA World Cup.

"We have no idea who the captain is going to be yet," Adams said. "Obviously since Gregg has taken over, it's been a shared responsibility amongst our 'leadership council' quote, unquote, and we have a bunch of guys that can wear that armband, we all lead in various ways, of course.

"I've worn it at times and feel very comfortable wearing it, but I have total belief in my other teammates as well if that's a decision that's made, that's a decision that's made," Adams added.

The Leeds man was spotted wearing the armband during a recent photo opportunity with construction workers at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium earlier this week. Despite being just 23 years of age, Adams' on-pitch demeanour and confidence in media exchanges suggests he will be among Berhalter's candidates for the vacancy.

Adams has cemented himself in the minds of Leeds fans and that of head coach Jesse Marsch, as a reliable individual at the heart of United's midfield this season. That is, despite a needless red card picked up in the Whites' last fixture away to Tottenham Hotspur.