David Prutton has had his say on the Daniel Farke job speculation and Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League.

I have been extremely impressed with Leeds United this season, writes DAVID PRUTTON.

There was a question mark about them when they had that mini wobble which looks like a tiny wobble now in hindsight given how dominant they have looked in the final weeks of the season.

It's just been phenomenal and a real pleasure to look at it across the whole promotion race really given how good Burnley have been, how good Sheffield United have been but how good Leeds have been.

Stoke, let's be honest, were absolutely terrible in the Easter Monday game but Leeds absolutely pulverized them in a really dominant display which was almost their Championship season in a microcosm.

They have been one of, if not 'the' best team in the division and a sorry looking Stoke side were resolutely put to the sword and quite rightly so.

But when the questions have been asked of Leeds, the answers that they have delivered have been phenomenal really.

We had expectations of them given the squad that they have but they have performed and coped with it admirably and done it with games to spare with the title still in the offing and with a massive points tally as well.

There's obviously a lot of talk about promoted teams coming straight back down but you have got to enter the Premier League with hope.

Otherwise what's the point in working your socks off to get there over a 46-game season?

I think what we have seen in the Premier League has been particularly chastening with the three teams that went up being the three that have come back down.

I would sincerely hope then that it is at the expense of those three clubs that there is a cautionary tale for Leeds to follow.

The pain of going up there but coming back down and then missing out in the play-offs should absolutely be a factor too.

Coming out of the emotional side of it, Leeds have got some real solid businessmen in charge of the club.

They are here obviously because of the prestige of Leeds United and the history and heritage of the football club to win things.

But they are also here to dine at the top table which involves absolutely loads of money coming into the club if you play it right.

If their motivation is that then it doesn't sound quite so altruistic and idealistic from a footballing point of view.

But you need hard headed decisions to be made at the top to make sure that Premier League safety, consolidation and success is what future seasons look like.

As for the speculation about Daniel Farke's job as Leeds boss in the Premier League, ideally you would like to think he would be given the chance.

Southampton went up, changed their manager and went back down. Leicester lost Enzo Maresca to Chelsea but changed their manager and went back down.

Ipswich bucked the trend by sticking with Kieran McKenna and gained a lot of admirers and well wishes and good will about them but they are still coming down again.

I think Daniel deserves the chance given all of his hard work and the ability to manage the expectation and the disappointment of Leeds not climbing up through the play-offs last season.

But given what football is now, I do understand the other side of it and this is the concept of what football is.

I understand the question, I absolutely do.

People might look at Daniel's past in the Premier League and say it would not be what we want for a Leeds United side.

But it won't have been what Daniel Farke wanted either.

As much as he will revel in being an expert in getting out of the Championship, he will want to be a proven Premier League manager, there is absolutely no doubt about that all.

It's the same with Scott Parker at Burnley, working wonders and making promotion from the Championship look retrospectively straightforward, even though there are ups and downs through the course of the season.

I think they absolutely deserve that crack at the top.

Daniel alluded to the fact after promotion was sealed that he had asked for a couple of bits in January and that wasn't forthcoming and having that ability to get on with it.

But in the Premier League you need to make sure that you are on a level playing field with the bottom six teams and make sure that you are not in the bottom three of those bottom six teams.

That's what you have got to look at and the owner has said in the past that helping Daniel and making sure that Daniel has got the right tools is up there on their list of to dos.

Whether that has changed, whether they have seen what has happened with the teams that have gone up and thought there is a need to do something potentially slightly different remains to be seen.

That is something that I will be very, very intrigued to see.

Idealistically and possibly romantically I think for what he has done with the club I think he deserves the chance.

We saw what Marcelo Bielsa did, how beloved he was and he then had the chance to do something with them in the Premier League.

What I am trying to say in a long winded way is that Daniel deserves his crack at the Premier League, I hope that he gets it and sincerely hope that he does well.