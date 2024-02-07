Liam Cooper of Leeds United gestures to the fans after the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United at Home Park on February 06, 2024 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

A 4-1 win for Leeds Unted over Plymouth Argyle, that took its time to really get going, the Whites deserved to progress on the sheer volume of chances they created alone. Here's the YEP take.

Good day: Mateo Joseph

The youngster did not let the game pass him by, imposing himself on defenders and holding the ball up well enough to link play. He was desperately unlucky not to score and a goal would have been deserved, given the energy with which he set about the lone striker task. On this showing he might be worth a few extra minutes here or there.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good day: Ilia Gruev

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was everywhere. On a night when it was important to show everyone that Leeds United can win without Ethan Ampadu on the pitch, Gruev flourished. He took so much responsibility on the ball, used it so smartly and ensured the other side of his job was well taken care of, too. How he was still running towards the end of extra-time was a mystery, so much ground did he cover. More and more the Bulgarian takes on the look of a good bit of business.

Good day: Sam Byram

Back in his old right-back berth, back in the starting line-up and back at his best. This was vintage Byram, on and off the ball, and his performance level certainly asks a question of Farke when it comes to Rotherham United on Saturday at Elland Road. Maybe the turnaround and the travel will mean the manager resists the urge to put Byram in at left-back from the start but there's a discussion to be had, as good as Firpo might have been of late.

Bad day: Junior Firpo

The left-back came under the most pressure of any Leeds defenders and he was the only one to really suffer. Looked to be ball watching for the Plymouth goal and made some errors. But the plus side was lasting for so long in a game this difficult, due to the conditions and the worsening pitch, and he did come close to another assist. So long as he came through unscathed physically, so long as Leeds won, it's just more minutes in the tank.

Off-camera

Leeds United mascot getting a photo with Summerville and Gnonto as the players arrived at Home Park Stadium, having already nabbed Charlie Cresswell. Connor Roberts out doing some running before the warm-up began, with sports scientist Tom Robinson. The Plymouth mascot Pilgrim Pete engaging Leeds' new signing in a foot race. At one stage Roberts did appear to veer towards the mascot, perhaps with mischief in mind, before taking off. Summerville's failed nutmeg attempt on fitness coach Chris Domogalla, Kris Klaesson's successful one on Georginio Rutter that had the Frenchman hopping in disgust with himself and the Norwegian sprinting away in celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bamford beckoning Joseph over during the team's stretches at the start of the warm-up so he could impart some wisdom. The more experienced striker would later hit a member of Plymouth's media team with a stray football, as the unfortunate official accompanied Pilgrims boss Ian Foster around the perimeter of the pitch.

An errant Rutter pass leaving Bamford unimpressed at the prospect of having to trot into the midst of the Plymouth warm-up to retrieve it. Seconds later a Bamford pass was overhit enough to send Rutter after it in front of the Leeds fans. He gave them a little salute.

Farke's impassioned team talk at the end of the regulation 90 minutes. Ethan Ampadu had a little extra pep to give Rutter as the team went out for extra-time.