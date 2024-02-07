Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Frenchman was called upon by Daniel Farke during the second half of normal time as an additional 30 minutes in the tie drew nearer. Georginio added Leeds' third of the evening after teammate and friend Crysencio Summerville had put the Whites in front six minutes after the beginning of extra time, a strike which was set up by the happy-go-lucky forward.

Speaking to the YEP after Leeds' 4-1 victory on the south coast, Rutter revealed what Daniel Farke had instructed the 21-year-old before taking to the field.

"He said to me, 'when you come in, don't be lazy, push.' And I do that so I think he's happy and after he said yeah, it's a very good win for us because it was difficult, the weather was difficult."

Leeds battled the elements at Home Park on Tuesday evening, playing through wet and blustery conditions to book their place in the Fifth Round against Premier League opposition.

Having signed for Leeds while the club were still in that division, but appearing in less than 300 top flight minutes, one might assume Rutter is keen to prove a point when Leeds next feature in the FA Cup at the end of the month. However, the France Under-21 attacker does not feel that way.

"I play my football [in the] Championship. If it's against a Premier League team it's the same. I don't want to be like, 'I have to prove, I have to prove' you know I play my football.

"I don't think about that. Because we are a Championship [club] so I'm focused on that. And if I play in the cup against a Premier League [team], I enjoy that."