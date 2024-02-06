Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings in FA Cup 4th Round replay as young pair rewarded with 8/10s

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gives his verdict on the performances of Leeds United’s players in their FA Cup replay against Plymouth Argyle.
By Graham Smyth
Published 6th Feb 2024, 22:42 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 22:51 GMT

Leeds were taken to extra-time in their Fourth Round replay against Plymouth on Tuesday night but saw off the Pilgrims with fresh legs and goals from Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter in a 4-1 win rounded off with an own goal.

Here are the ratings.

Made a couple of important contributions but wasn't required for much of the game. Could maybe have been more aggressive for the cross before the goal. Distribution wasn't consistently good.

1. Illan Meslier - 6/10

Made a couple of important contributions but wasn't required for much of the game. Could maybe have been more aggressive for the cross before the goal. Distribution wasn't consistently good. Photo: Nick Potts

Photo Sales
Brings a level of competence to pretty much every aspect of the game. Big tackles, good dribbling, vital defensive interventions

2. Sam Byram - 8/10

Brings a level of competence to pretty much every aspect of the game. Big tackles, good dribbling, vital defensive interventions Photo: Adam Davy

Photo Sales
Read the game well, covered for mistakes on a couple of occasions. Only looked uncomfortable a couple of times.

3. Liam Cooper - 7/10

Read the game well, covered for mistakes on a couple of occasions. Only looked uncomfortable a couple of times. Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales
Got himself in the book with an uncharacteristic duel loss, generally solid though alongside Cooper. Used the ball well.

4. Joe Rodon - 7/10

Got himself in the book with an uncharacteristic duel loss, generally solid though alongside Cooper. Used the ball well. Photo: Tim Markland

Photo Sales
The only one in the backline who really creaked under pressure. A few mistakes. Some nice work offensively, though

5. Junior Firpo - 6/10

The only one in the backline who really creaked under pressure. A few mistakes. Some nice work offensively, though Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales
Did everything so calmly and so well. Drove forward into space, pushed Leeds on, passed it well and defended stoutly all game

6. Ilia Gruev - 8/10

Did everything so calmly and so well. Drove forward into space, pushed Leeds on, passed it well and defended stoutly all game Photo: Adam Davy

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Graham SmythCrysencio Summerville