Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings in FA Cup 4th Round replay as young pair rewarded with 8/10s

Leeds were taken to extra-time in their Fourth Round replay against Plymouth on Tuesday night but saw off the Pilgrims with fresh legs and goals from Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter in a 4-1 win rounded off with an own goal.
1. Illan Meslier - 6/10
Made a couple of important contributions but wasn't required for much of the game. Could maybe have been more aggressive for the cross before the goal. Distribution wasn't consistently good. Photo: Nick Potts
2. Sam Byram - 8/10
Brings a level of competence to pretty much every aspect of the game. Big tackles, good dribbling, vital defensive interventions Photo: Adam Davy
3. Liam Cooper - 7/10
Read the game well, covered for mistakes on a couple of occasions. Only looked uncomfortable a couple of times. Photo: Harry Trump
4. Joe Rodon - 7/10
Got himself in the book with an uncharacteristic duel loss, generally solid though alongside Cooper. Used the ball well. Photo: Tim Markland
5. Junior Firpo - 6/10
The only one in the backline who really creaked under pressure. A few mistakes. Some nice work offensively, though Photo: Harry Trump
6. Ilia Gruev - 8/10
Did everything so calmly and so well. Drove forward into space, pushed Leeds on, passed it well and defended stoutly all game Photo: Adam Davy