A look at Leeds United’s closest opponents, who they will come up against and where in these midweek fixtures.

Leeds United are back in Championship action on Wednesday for a meeting with Luton Town. Following their thrilling 4-3 win over Swansea City at the weekend, the Whites have snagged the top spot in the table, leading the automatic promotion pack on goal difference.

Their midweek clash with the Hatters is a must-win if Leeds want to keep their place at the top of the tree. With Sunderland and Sheffield United breathing down their necks, Daniel Farke and co cannot afford a slip up or they risk falling down to as far as fourth, as Burnley are also just two points behind the top three.

With the competition for promotion on a knife edge and the order subject to potential immediate change, there’s a lot riding on these midweek fixtures. Here’s a look at who and where Leeds’ closest rival will be playing this week.

Sunderland

After a fourth consecutive draw, Sunderland will host West Brom at the Stadium of Light. Their last outing was 1-1 tie against Millwall and the Black Cats will be hoping to break this undesirable run of stalemates.

Ahead of their upcoming challenge, Régis Le Bris said in his press conference: “We are happy and looking forward to playing at home. It’s like our house. We really enjoy playing at home. It’s tough again but we are excited to play against strong opponents. A smart team, good opponents, and it’s a good challenge for us.”

Sheffield United

The Blades are also entering their next clash following a draw. After holding Coventry 2-2 away from home, Sheffield United will Oxford United this evening at Bramall Lane. Ahead of the match, Chris Wilder addressed the recent potential takeover talks as his side consider transfer options.

“I believe we need clarity, I'd like to think we're coming up to that point one way or the other. [Chief executive] Stephen Bettis has kept me in the loop as much as he can. Definitely for January, we need to strengthen, especially with losing Arblaster.”

Burnley

With a chance to potentially move into the top three, Burnley are up against Coventry at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening. The Clarets last edged out Bristol City in a 1-0 win away from home.

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are currently five points off the top spot in fifth place, following a thrilling 6-2 win over Oxford United. Boro have scored a stunning 15 goals in their last three fixtures and will hope to carry this form into Wednesday’s clash at the Riverside Stadium against Blackburn Rovers.

Providing some fitness updates on his squad, Michael Carrick said: “At the moment, everyone who came through the game seems to be okay. Ben [Doak] took a big tackle on his ankle so we’ll have to wait and see how he is. He is doing all right. He’s pretty positive, actually. We’ve got a couple of days left until the game so we’ll see how he goes, but he’s doing all right.

“There’s a bit of an illness going through the squad at the moment. Seny’s had it and now two or three of the other players have had it over the last couple of days so we’ll assess things closer to the game. We’ll be ready, whatever is thrown at us. We’ll be ready.”

West Brom

West Brom are currently in the last play-off spot with 26 points following their latest 2-2 draw against Norwich City. Albion will return to action on Tuesday night against title challengers Sunderland on their home soil.

Level on points with West Brom but behind on goal difference, Watford are up against Bristol City. They will host the Robins at Vicarage Road following their 2-2 draw against Plymouth Argyle.