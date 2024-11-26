Darren Bent has raised a concern as Leeds United continue their fight for promotion.

Leeds United moved to the top of the Championship table over the weekend for the first time this season as they push on in this thrilling promotion battle. Thanks to their 4-3 winning performance against Swansea City, the Whites top the standings on goal difference but Sunderland and Sheffield United sit close behind, waiting for the slightest slip up.

As things stand, Leeds are only ahead of the pack on goal difference and the midweek fixtures could once again blow the top three wide open. Burnley are also loitering close, with just two points between them in fourth place, and the three tied at the top.

Daniel Farke will lead his side into an Elland Road clash with Luton Town on Wednesday, looking to keep their winning streak running. The Whites have scored 28 goals so far this season, the second-highest in the Championship at this point. Only Middlesbrough have scored more with 29.

Despite their strong goal return, Darren Bent has aired his concerns over a certain player in Farke’s attack. The former Sunderland and Aston Villa star believes that Joël Piroe is not a hugely reliable option for Leeds, despite contributing six goals and two assists so far. However, despite his reservations, he is still behind Leeds to make the jump up to the Premier League next season.

“The one position I’m a little bit like ‘ooh, I’m not sure’ is Piroe up front, Joël Piroe,” Bent told talkSPORT on Monday. “I mean, he’s got six goals, but I just feel like… I think he could do more. Certainly, in the games that I’ve seen, I think he could do a little bit more. But I still put Leeds right up there in one of the favourites to go up.”

Leeds boast one of the strongest squads in the Championship but many have discussed their need to recruit a new option at the forefront of their attack. Piroe is the leading goalscorer for the Whites so far this season but his place in the starting lineup has not been secure.

The 25-year-old has started eight Championship games and come off the bench for the other eight this season. Mateo Joseph has started nine of the games so far and was brought on as a substitute on seven occasions.

With just weeks remaining before we bid farewell to 2024, it means the January transfer window is right around the corner. The winter window will open for Championship sides to bolster their squads if they so wish, to give them the best possible chance of securing either an automatic promotion spot, or a place in the nail-biting playoffs.