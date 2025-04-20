Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke has saluted Marcelo Bielsa in making a very important Leeds United request.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has paid tribute to Marcelo Bielsa in making an important Leeds United request before Easter Monday’s enormous Championship showdown against Stoke City at Elland Road.

A victory from Monday afternoon’s visit of the Potters could set Championship leaders Leeds up for Monday night promotion in the event of a Whites victory coupled with a Sheffield United defeat or draw at Burnley in their 5.30pm kick-off.

Such an eventuality would seal a Whites return to the Premier League, five years on from the club’s last promotion from the Championship under Bielsa in front of empty stands as the country battled Covid-19.

Outlining what was needed at Elland Road on Monday, Farke paid tribute to United’s great former Argentine boss, acknowledging that he had been the only manager to get Leeds back in the Premier League in over three decades.

But unlike under Bielsa, Farke’s side now have the chance to seal promotion in front of their own fans, Farke requesting for everyone to be in their “best shape “on Monday - from fans to staff working inside the ground.

Hot on the heels of Friday night’s 1-0 win at Oxford United, Farke was asked what he was expecting at Elland Road on Monday and said: “We will be just back home in the early hours of Sunday morning, and the lads are giving their everything in order to make our supporters proud.

“On Monday, we definitely need also our supporters to carry us through the game a little bit. Of course, we will also burn in order to perform again. But it's lots of load at the moment.

“Many key players have to play each and every second at the moment, and we definitely need a pretty, pretty special atmosphere at Elland Road.

"Everyone has to be in the best shape, even the the guys who sell the tickets or the drinks anyhow, the stewards, the groundsmen, they all have to be there, and there in their best shape and full voice because we have the chance to create something really, really special - the first time promotion to the Premier League with our supporters.

“In the last 35 years, the only promotion under the great Marcelo was sadly without supporters.

"So we have the chance to create something really, really special but we need to win more points and our supporters have to help carry us a little bit."