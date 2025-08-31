The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s goalless draw against Newcastle United at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United more than matched Newcastle United at Elland Road thanks in part to one man who excelled on what must have been a strange day, personally.

The Whites were good value for a 0-0 draw with the Magpies and might even have nicked all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late chance saw Daniel Farke's hands go to his head in agony with the win right there on the striker's boot.

But after the game the German admitted three points might have been a tad greedy because Newcastle had moments of their own in a largely even affair.

Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Sean Longstaff

As strange as it must have been playing against his former side, the occasion evidently inspired the midfielder. He was crunching into tackles from the off, setting the tone and covering for Ethan Ampadu's absence. With the ball he was smart and without it he was waspish. He covered a huge distance and didn't seem to fade. A huge performance.

Jayden Bogle

The question of whether or not he can make the leap to the Premier League will be answered over a much longer timeframe but the early evidence is very promising. His ability to dribble forward, beat men and take Leeds into dangerous areas has so far looked just as effective in the top flight as it did in the Championship. He was very good against Newcastle United and more than held his own defensively.

GOOD DAY: For Leeds United right back Jayden Bogle, and his manager Daniel Farke. | AFP via Getty Images

Jack Harrison

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been roundly booed in pre-season, Harrison must have been delighted to hear a mixed reception when he came off the bench in the second half. Many have not forgiven him, evidently, but this performance was one to admire and more like it will help his cause. His first touch was excellent and he got at Newcastle. The link-up with Dominic Calvert-Lewin almost paid off. This felt like a start. Just a start, mind.

Daniel Farke

Having come in for stick for his selection and approach against Arsenal and then taken more flak for what happend at Sheffield Wednesday, Farke had to get it right against Newcastle. The performance as much as the result vindicated his decisions. Leeds had to be competitive and they were, more than.

Bad day

Daniel James

You always get the same level of hard work from Dan James but Leeds needed a bit more than that from him in good positions and he was unable to deliver. It looked a bit of a struggle for him and others shone more brightly.

Anthony Elanga

Elland Road gave its traditional greeting to an ex-Manchester United man and he was unable to respond. His performance was poor, his touch was poor and his decision-making not much better. All of that came as a relief to Leeds who surely feared his pace and ability would cause problems when he came off the bench.

Joel Piroe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having struggled against Arsenal, the forward lost his starting place to Lukas Nmecha and was not Farke's choice for first sub when the summer signing tired up top. Dominic Calvert-Lewin brought a similarly physical presence to Nmecha but looked even more dangerous. If the other two are fit then it will be difficult for Piroe to get that starting place back.

Off-camera moments

Sean Longstaff making it three paces inside the stadium before being met by former colleagues.

Noah Okafor chatting with Newcastle's Anthony Elanga before they were joined by the latter's Swedish international team-mate Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Paraag Marathe pacing the directors box long before the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fan approaching the directors box with a point to make to director Pete Lowy. The pair had an amicable-looking exchange for a few minutes.

Okafor ducking out of the subs' rondo to go and catch up with Malick Thiaw, his fellow ex-Milan man, much to the chagrin of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. As soon as Okafor returned he was pointedly summoned to the middle of the rondo by Harrison.

“Losing his rag completely”

Farke losing his rag completely with Bogle's positioning at a Newcastle throw-in. Seconds later the manager was applauding the full-back's attempt to play Dan James in behind.

Lowy and Adam Underwood staying out in the directors box for a chat at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pascal Struijk and Gabriel Gudmundsson arguing over who was at fault after Struijk's pass put the left-back in an awkward position and the ball was lost.

Longstaff getting a bear hug from Dan Burn at full-time.

Farke going straight to his centre-backs to impart some wisdom before patting them both on the head.

Longstaff being serenaded by the away fans and showing his appreciation.

Gudmundsson and Okafor paying visits to the Newcastle dressing room for the purpose of shirt swapping and catching up with pals.

Longstaff sheltering from the rain outside the West Stand as he chatted to a Geordie journalist, before delighting three young Leeds fans with selfies.