Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has praised key men in a Whites transfer verdict.

Leeds United's recruitment team and transfer decision makers are fulfilling the Premier League plan 'step by step' according to a delighted Daniel Farke.

Though the German insists that the final pieces of the puzzle cannot simply be regarded as 'icing on the cake' because of their importance, he believes credit is due to sporting director Adam Underwood and the others involved in completing seven deals so far this summer.

"He deserves lots of praise,” said Farke.

“And so does all our first row and key people in this department, because it's also new in this constellation, and also new for each and every one of them.

“Robbie Evans moved into the CEO role, Adam Underwood into the sporting director role, and also Alex Davies, more or less for the first time our head of recruitment and head of scouting.

“So first time they are in the front row and the front line and straight away on Premier League level.

“We're always joking, you spring into the water and the first thing is to swim with the sharks on Premier League level. It's not that easy.

“And for that, I have to say, step by step they fulfil what we have planned. And pretty happy with this."

Leeds have put the building blocks in place to make themselves a bigger, more physical team in the top flight.

The focus so far has been on being difficult to play against and better equipped to cope with the athleticism they will meet in the Premier League.

Lucas Perri completed his move on Saturday and became the fourth summer signing to stand at 6ft 3ins or above.

Now the task is to add the attacking quality that will help Leeds turn their possession into the goals that could keep them up.

A quiet confidence from Leeds

They remain in negotiations with Feyenoord for Brazilian winger Igor Paixão, having been unable to get a deal done with their first offer, which was in excess of €30m.

There is a quiet confidence about Leeds, as there has been with other complex deals like the one to bring Stach from Hoffenheim and Jaka Bijol's move from Udinese, but also a recognition of how difficult it is to get marquee signings over the line.

Farke admits his ideal would be to have his entire squad put together by this stage but he's very content with the work done so far to give him the tools he and the club believe he needs.

"Of course, as manager, you can't wait until you have the new signings in, and you always wish for the beginning of pre-season or whatever," he said.

"But I would say, so far so good. We're on a really, really good path. Don't want to praise too much, because I think our work is not over yet. We have to keep going.

“It's not just the icing on the cake, there are still important improvements that we need to add to our squad.

“But when you ask about Adam I have to give special compliments, because rarely you experience someone who is the first time in this role on this level, and then he fulfilled so many of the wishes. So lots of praise. And the personal relationship is also fantastic. As a human being, it's really good fun to work with him. We have a really, really good relationship."