It’s been a tough start to the season for one of Leeds United's’ big-money sales.

Former Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville faces more uncertainty over who he could be playing under with fresh reports on the future of West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui.

It’s been a tough start to life at West Ham for Summerville, who left Leeds in a £28million deal over the summer after an outstanding campaign at Elland Road. The Dutchman was virtually ever-present in Daniel Farke’s team but has not enjoyed the same status in East London.

With competition for those attacking places much more fierce, Summerville has started just five Premier League games - and West Ham are struggling. The former Leeds man did register his first assist on Tuesday evening, but it was for a 93rd-minute consolation in a dismal 3-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Leicester City.

Pressure was already on Lopetegui with West Ham reportedly assessing possible replacements during the November international break. Victory at Newcastle looked to have eased the pressure a little but following on from Tuesday’s defeat at Leicester, fresh reports have emerged regarding his uncertain future.

Sky Sports now report that Lopetegui’s future is ‘hanging in the balance’, with the West Ham board ‘split 60-40’ on whether to sack the Spaniard. They add that a final decision is expected on Friday, with a number of replacement options being explored already.

The Times report that among them is Graham Potter, who has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in April 2023. The 49-year-old, who began his coaching career at Leeds Carnegie, was a target for 49ers Enterprises last summer before they eventually appointed Daniel Farke as head coach.

West Ham are also thought to be assessing the likes of former Juventus manager Max Allegri, ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic and Sergio Conceicao, who left Porto earlier this year. Lopetegui cut a frustrated figure after Tuesday’s defeat but remains in post for now, insisting focus is already on Monday’s meeting with Wolves.

"Tomorrow, we will start looking for the next challenge, knowing we are able to change the situation,” the Hammers boss said. "They want to win for them, for me and the club. Football is about the win. Today is a day where we deserved much more. The next will be the most important, we must be focused."

It remains to be seen what Lopetegui’s exit would mean for Summerville, who faces an uncertain future in East London. The Spaniard sanctioned his £28m purchase from Leeds and so is clearly a big fan, but minutes have been lacking ever since and so perhaps a change of coach can offer a fresh opportunity.

Only five of Summerville’s 13 Premier League appearances have come from the start and both of his contributions - one goal and one assist - have been after coming off the bench. Competition for places at West Ham is tough, with the Dutchman competing with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Carlos Soler, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta.

Many of those players have not been at their best, however, and Summerville’s impact from the bench has led to calls for him to start more often. Whatever West Ham’s decision come Friday, the former Leeds man will hope for better fortunes over the festive period and going into the New Year.