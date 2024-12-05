Leeds United youngster Darko Gyabi does have a recall option in his Plymouth Argyle loan deal, although it is only active during the first week of January.

Gyabi joined the Pilgrims over the summer on a season-long loan deal after his initial spell on the south coast during 2023/24 was cut short due to injury.

Plymouth's director of football Neil Dewsnip has admitted in a new interview that parent club Leeds do have the option to recall Gyabi next month, if they see fit, although there are specific conditions to such an arrangement.

"So, in all the [loan] contracts we sign, all the parent clubs want written in that if they decide - not Argyle - they want them back [in January] they can do that on the basis they are their players," he told the Plymouth Herald.

"Darko Gyabi, for example, between the first and the seventh of January, Leeds can recall him. But once it gets past the seventh they can't. That, I would like to think, is us defending ourselves, but the reality is they are not ours."

United endured something of a midfield injury crisis earlier in the season, losing first-choice pair Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to lengthy knee injuries in the space of a couple of days. As a result, Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka have been forced to deputise, quite capably it must be said, in their absence, while experienced former France international Josuha Guilavogui was brought in on a free transfer.

Should Leeds deem their midfield options still too light at the beginning of next month, there is the possibility Gyabi might be recalled, however, the chances of that happening appear slim.

Gyabi is developing well at Home Park, playing regularly under Wayne Rooney and despite the club's lowly position in the Championship table, minutes on loan at Plymouth is more likely to benefit the England Under-21 international than a watching brief on the sidelines at Elland Road, functioning as little more than midfield injury insurance.

The 20-year-old has featured 18 times for Argyle this season, starting 14 of their league matches. Gyabi remains contracted at Leeds until the summer of 2026.