Leeds United vs Derby County: Farke reveals injury and team news update as Ampadu ahead of schedule
The newly-promoted Rams sit in mid-table with five wins from their opening 18 matches this season, but have recorded back-to-back 2-1 defeats in their last two outings.
Keen to avoid a third straight defeat, Warne's side will be up against it when they visit Elland Road this Saturday lunchtime. Leeds have one of the strongest home records in the Championship this season and will themselves be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat by Blackburn Rovers last time out.
Leeds wait on the fitness of full-back Sam Byram but are likely to field Jayden Bogle on the right and Junior Firpo on the left of Farke's defence, anyway.
Having played the last three games in the space of six days, Farke's side will have had the benefit of a full week to recover from what transpired at Ewood Park which could potentially mean a return to the starting line-up for Largie Ramazani.
The Belgian winger is among Leeds' first-choice wide attacking options, all of whom have been rotated in recent fixtures. Farke insinuated Ramazani would not be a topic to start in each of Leeds' last three but after a six-minute cameo versus Luton Town and a 21-minute run-out against Blackburn, his chances of making the starting XI are boosted.
Max is a centre-back, he’s good in defending more central positions. Defensive behaviour for full-back is a bit different. His defensive awareness this is something what you have when best position is centre-back. He has physicality and strong at set-pieces. Has a good cross, can’t be there at the level of Junior Firpo who’s the best in this league. Sometimes you also need the defensive steel. Max can player a proper forward pass or put a cross in, but can’t expect him to be as fluid in 1-v-1 dribbling. He has proven he can play this position if our other options like Junior, Sam, Isaac not for 90 minutes, are not available.
Farke on early kick-offs
It’s the same for every team. We have to perform like this, we’re prepared for this. Unhappy when to choose an early kick-off, either after an international break or difficult schedule. We don’t use as an excuse but we had to play three games in six days, then go with an early kick-off. In three weeks before Blackburn game, they had one game. They looked sharper and more on it. We’ve had this several times.
Farke on Ampadu
It’s definitely good that he’s a bit 2-3 weeks ahead of schedule, already back in full team training. Testament to good work and professionalism. We still be a bit careful but Ethan’s for us and for me, not a normal player. He’s our captain and our most important player in the whole squad. Tempted to bring him back earlier. If we use him in the upcoming games, we’ll see. Gut feeling of myself and late decisions, depends who’s available.
Farke on No. 10 position
I spoke about like how I judged our summer business. This was a point I made, but we go on with it and try to get the best out of the squad. Also don’t want to judge it in the beginning of December. After these eight games we’ll draw a line under it, where we are in the table, I’m happy with my squad. Some good news with Ethan Ampadu, he’s back in training now. Ilia Gruev’s rehab looks well. It would perhaps free up one of our other midfield players to use in a higher role. All is connected.
Farke on January signings
In general, I’m long enough in this business that some strange things can happen. You can never rule it out. You have to react to the reality. It’s a while ‘til the window opens and ‘til then I won’t comment too much on speculation. We have eight games before 1st January. Potentially some injuries to key players and how is the situation. If you ask me right now I don’t expect a busy January.
Farke on Warne's backing
We’ve got a good relationship and obviously there is objective data that backs his words. Paul is experienced enough, it’s Leeds United and it’s always like such an emotional club, quite normal. I don’t feel at all criticised or under pressure. I knew when I signed the contract, what an emotional club Leeds is, this club always polarises. Even during Marcelo’s time there was criticism of his football or his approach. If you can’t handle the heat don’t go into the kitchen. I appreciate the kind words, thanks for that.
Farke on Derby's day off after defeat
Sometimes it depends on the gut feeling. Paul [Warne] is pretty experienced. Sometimes you feel don’t talk too much, clear the head, instead of overloading them too much. But you can’t do this every week. I’m quite sure it’s the best solution for them if Paul thinks so. They are highly motivated to bounce back, unlucky [vs Wednesday], they were on the front foot and quite easily could have won the game.
Farke on Bamford
It’s the first time in a while he’s 3-4 weeks without injury. In training his confidence is coming back. It also depends on the game. It [Substitution vs B’burn] wasn’t a decision against Mateo, for example. Patrick with experience and smart movements in the box is a good solution when you need a goal. I’m quite grateful he’s in a good period where he’s training more and more. When you convince in training you have more chances to get more minutes and you have to use minutes.
Farke on Wober
He’s a candidate there but we know his best position is centre-back.
Farke on injuries
Sam Byram is out, he will definitely miss this game. Some hope he can join us during the week. Some good news with Isaac Schmidt, back in training after hernia surgery. Question marks behind Junior Firpo, took a hit on his foot in training. Will be a late call.
