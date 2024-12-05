Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon as Elland Road prepares to host Paul Warne's Derby County.

The newly-promoted Rams sit in mid-table with five wins from their opening 18 matches this season, but have recorded back-to-back 2-1 defeats in their last two outings.

Keen to avoid a third straight defeat, Warne's side will be up against it when they visit Elland Road this Saturday lunchtime. Leeds have one of the strongest home records in the Championship this season and will themselves be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat by Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Leeds wait on the fitness of full-back Sam Byram but are likely to field Jayden Bogle on the right and Junior Firpo on the left of Farke's defence, anyway.

Having played the last three games in the space of six days, Farke's side will have had the benefit of a full week to recover from what transpired at Ewood Park which could potentially mean a return to the starting line-up for Largie Ramazani.

The Belgian winger is among Leeds' first-choice wide attacking options, all of whom have been rotated in recent fixtures. Farke insinuated Ramazani would not be a topic to start in each of Leeds' last three but after a six-minute cameo versus Luton Town and a 21-minute run-out against Blackburn, his chances of making the starting XI are boosted.