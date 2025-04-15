Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A star from of Leeds United’s rivals has bee ruled out for the rest of the season.

Leeds United’s fellow promotion hopefuls Coventry City have been dealt an injury blow with an international star ruled out for the rest of the season.

Coventry’s Danish international midfielder Victor Torp injured his ankle in the 1-0 victory at home to Portsmouth at the start of the month and left the field on a stretcher.

Scans have since revealed ligament damage and Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that the 25-year-old will now miss the rest of the campaign.

“Victor Torp has done his ankle ligaments and will miss the rest of the season now," said Lampard, whose side were held to a 1-1 draw at Hull City on Monday night.

Coventry, who sit sixth, would be very likely play-offs opponents for Leeds should Daniel Farke’s Whites fall short in their automatic promotion bid.

Leeds, though, top of the division on goal difference, now have a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places with just four games left.

The Whites are consequently incredibly short odds with the bookmakers to seal automatic promotion.