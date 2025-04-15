Agonising new Leeds United, Burnley, Sheffield United ending in Opta's new predicted final Championship table

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 15th Apr 2025, 15:59 BST

Data experts Opta have made an incredible Leeds call in their new predicted final table and points.

Leeds United have a new advantage in the Championship’s automatic promotion places - and data experts have made an incredible fresh Whites call in their new predicted final table and points.

Leeds approached the weekend top of the table on goal difference, level on points with second-placed Burnley and holding a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Sheffield United.

The Clarets then piled on the pressure with Friday night’s 2-1 win at home to Norwich City ahead of Saturday lunchtime kick-offs for both the Whites and Blades.

As part of a dream pair of results, Leeds saw off Preston North End with a 2-1 victory at Elland Road as Chris Wilder’s Blades were defeated by the same score at bottom of the table Plymouth Argyle.

With just four games left, Daniel Farke’s Whites now have a five-point cushion in the automatics back to the third-placed Blades but Leeds are still only top of the pile on goal difference.

Upon the weekend’s fresh twists, data experts have unveiled their new predicted final table and points featuring an incredible Whites and Burnley call. Here is their rundown in reverse order.

Predicted points: 44.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 44. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 44.

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 44. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 46.

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Predicted points: 46. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 48.

4. 21st: Derby County

Predicted points: 48. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 51.

5. 20th: Hull City

Predicted points: 51. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 51.

6. 19th: Portsmouth

Predicted points: 51. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedNorwich CityPreston North EndDaniel FarkeChris WilderElland RoadChampionshipBurnley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice