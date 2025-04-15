Leeds United have a new advantage in the Championship’s automatic promotion places - and data experts have made an incredible fresh Whites call in their new predicted final table and points.

Leeds approached the weekend top of the table on goal difference, level on points with second-placed Burnley and holding a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Sheffield United.

The Clarets then piled on the pressure with Friday night’s 2-1 win at home to Norwich City ahead of Saturday lunchtime kick-offs for both the Whites and Blades.

With just four games left, Daniel Farke’s Whites now have a five-point cushion in the automatics back to the third-placed Blades but Leeds are still only top of the pile on goal difference.