Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United forward Sonny Perkins is a target for League One side Leyton Orient according to the club's head coach Richie Wellens.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perkins is on loan at the East London club and has recently hit a rich vein of form registering a number of assists and a handful of goals, coinciding with the O's upturn in results.

Earlier this month, Perkins was provider for Charlie Kelman whose strike gave Orient the lead over Championship Derby County in the FA Cup Third Round. The third tier club subsequently won on penalties and in doing so have earned themselves a money-spinning glamour tie against Manchester City in Round Four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellens' side have lost just one of their last dozen league matches since the beginning of November, winning eight and rising up the table in the process. Perkins has played his part in Orient's resurgence, starting eight of those matches.

The 20-year-old has contributed to 10 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions this term and following last weekend's 0-0 draw with Peterborough United, Wellens admitted he would like to sign the Leeds youngster permanently.

As quoted by the Newham Recorder, Wellens said: “We are negotiating with a centre forward and a midfielder playing in the number 10 role. We also want to sign Sonny Perkins on a permanent basis."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perkins' Leeds contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 campaign having joined on a three-year deal from West Ham United in the summer of 2022. Whilst impressing throughout his time in Leeds' Under-21 setup, the arrival of Daniel Farke in July 2023 saw Perkins sent on loan to Oxford United before returning to Thorp Arch this time last year having struggled for gametime at the Kassam Stadium.

This season's loan spell has been more productive and the player appears to have settled well at Brisbane Road.

Due to Perkins' age and in order to receive training compensation, Leeds are likely to offer the versatile attacker a new contract this summer, as they did with Cody Drameh who left on a free transfer for Hull City last July. However, if an agreement between Leeds and Leyton Orient can be struck in advance of Perkins becoming a free agent, there is the possibility he could leave Elland Road sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a practice Leeds have employed previously, allowing young players to depart six months before their contracts expire, if suitable opportunities arise elsewhere. Max Dean left United two years ago to join up with former Leeds U21s boss Mark Jackson at MK Dons, while Sean McGurk departed at the end of last year's January window in a permanent switch to Swindon Town.

The YEP understands Leeds are open to the possibility again this month with the likes of Cian Coleman and other U21 players with expiring contracts permitted to cut ties if suitable permanent moves become available which satisfy all parties.