Leeds United ‘cool’ on key man’s future as Whites tipped for ‘greater rewards’

Leeds United are back in action on Thursday after their narrow defeat to Arsenal over the weekend. The Whites fought tooth and nail against the league leaders at Elland Road, but they fell short of picking up a point, missing a penalty along the way.

Jesse Marsch’s men are back in action as soon as Thursday night, taking on a struggling Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium. Leeds will be desperate to get back in form after a disappointing run of form of late, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and headlines surrounding Elland Road.

Meslier latest

Leeds are not said to be too concerned about goalkeeper Illan Meslier’s future amid transfer links. Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton told GiveMeSport: “I don’t think there are any concerns about him. He’s a young goalkeeper, but the key is that he’s playing every week at Leeds. If he were to move elsewhere, would he play every week? So I think it suits him. He’ll have ambitions to get into the national side and be a regular there and the only way he’s going to achieve that is by playing every week.”

Leeds backed

Leeds are being backed to pick up a comfortable win over Leicester on Thursday night, with the BBC’s Chris Sutton backing the Whites to win 4-1.

“Leicester are without the hugely influential James Maddison, who is suspended after he was booked for his late dive against Crystal Palace,” Sutton wrote. “He will rue that dive, because it could cost his team here.

“Leeds have not got the results their play has deserved on a few occasions this season, including their defeat to Arsenal at the weekend when they played with great intensity. This is where all of that changes, because I am backing them to get a break or two at King Power Stadium.

