It's now six games without a victory for his Whites, although he's keen to point out that during that time they could and should have picked up three points on at least one occasion.

Leeds began the season with back-to-back wins over Wolves and Chelsea and while Marsch insisted that too much was made of the latter result, which came prior to Thomas Tuchel's sacking, it is almost two months since the 3-0 battering of the Blues. The intervening weeks have held some promising moments, but an inability to translate them into wins is making life more stressful than the head coach would like.

"I think the first half of Crystal Palace was outstanding, we should be up 3-0 in that match," he said.

"We should win [the Arsenal] game. I tell you, Brentford we had some good moments, Brighton for me first half was terrible, but then second half was actually really good and we were unlucky not to get back in the game. Villa we get the red card but still we manage okay, maybe we could win at the end, but we're not capitalising and it puts stress on the environment."

Supporters harbouring a growing urgency to see the team, now 15th and one point above the drop zone, claim victory are not alone because when Marsch preaches patience, he's talking to himself.

"I have to stay calm and patient, which I hate," he said. "I hate being patient. Detest maybe is a better word, but I have to because I see the good work that's getting done and I see the progress being made. But at some point here, it's got to start to add up to more results so that we can really develop momentum but you know, the league is difficult and it challenges you in every way."

Marsch is due to sit down with the media on Wednesday afternoon to preview Thursday night's ever-more-urgent game against Leicester City. The Foxes have just one win to their name so far this season and sit five points behind Leeds having played one game more.

