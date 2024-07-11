Leeds United loanee makes perfect start to life away from Elland Road with debut goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sonny Perkins will spend the season on loan with League One side Leyton Orient

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United loanee Sonny Perkins made the perfect start to life at Leyton Orient after scoring on his first appearance for the club. Orient took on non-league side Hornchurch earlier this week in their first pre-season friendly of the summer and managed to record an emphatic 7-0 victory.

Perkins started the game in east London and managed to find the back of the net just before the interval against the National League South outfit. His effort was the O's second of the game and he took it well, dispatching it from eight yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, the striker only got 45 minutes on the field with manager Richie Wellens making 10 changes at the break, but he'll hope to make more of an impact as the summer progresses in order to hit the ground running when the competitive action gets underway.

This is a big season for Perkins, who failed to make a mark while on loan at Oxford United last season before eventually seeing his loan cut short. As such, the forward has travelled to Brisbane Road with something of a point to prove and a goal on his first outing for the club ensures he is already putting his best foot forward.

Leyton Orient play six more friendlies between now and their season opener with Bolton Wanderers on August 10 and Wellens will be keen to see Perkins build up a head of steam. The manager isn't short of forward options either with Dan Agyei, Joe Pigott and QPR youngster Charlie Kelman being amongst those competing with Perkins for a spot in the side. Perkins has entered the last year of his contract with the Whites, though, and he's determined to impress after re-joining the club he spent much of his youth at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's really special to be back," Perkins said when the loan deal was announced last month. "I've been here so many times in the stands and as a ball boy, and I'm looking forward to getting out on the pitch in front of the fans for the first time.

"I've spoke a lot to Lingy (Orient's director of football, Martin Ling) and we laughed about how he sold me as a 14-year-old. Having people who have known me for a long time made the decision easier to come back here. After speaking with Richie, and knowing where he sees the club and the team going, along with how well they played last couple of years, it's really encouraging.

"I want to help the club push forward as much as possible. I'd love to bring energy and hope to the club and see us push for as good of a season as we can do."