Leeds United confirm details of 'increased police presence' for Norwich City second-leg fixture
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United have confirmed there will be an increased police presence for Thursday’s Championship play-off semi-final second-leg clash at home to Norwich City, following an incident that left a Leeds fan bleeding at Carrow Road on Sunday.
Three men have been arrested by Norfolk Police following the incident, which happened after full-time of the first-leg 0-0 draw at Carrow Road. Two of the arrested were in their late teens with the third, a 50-year-old Norwich man, charged on Monday for assault on an emergency worker, common assault and possession of Class A drugs.
Despite reports on social media, Norfolk Police confirmed earlier this week that a knife was not involved in the incident, but tensions have risen ahead of Thursday’s second-leg at Elland Road and Leeds have confirmed plans to increase security around the fixture.
A statement on the Leeds club website read: “On Thursday night, Leeds United and Norwich City will go head to head in the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off semi-final second leg at Elland Road.
“Both clubs are looking forward to what is set to be a fantastic occasion. The safety and security of both home and away supporters attending the match at Elland Road is of paramount importance.
“We know tensions will be heightened given what is at stake in the match, but we ask all supporters to think about their actions and any potential consequences. In the interests of safety, there will be an increased police presence at Elland Road on Thursday evening.
“Only away supporters and home supporters with a ticket in the West Stand Lower C15-17 will be able to enter Elland Road via the West Stand Gates. The West Stand Car Park will remain a sterile area on both ingress and egress and supporters will not be able to gather here after the game. In advance of the match, we would like to thank all supporters attending, for your cooperation and we wish everyone a safe journey to the stadium and an enjoyable night.”