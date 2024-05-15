Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United host Norwich City at Elland Road on Thursday.

Leeds United have confirmed there will be an increased police presence for Thursday’s Championship play-off semi-final second-leg clash at home to Norwich City, following an incident that left a Leeds fan bleeding at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Three men have been arrested by Norfolk Police following the incident, which happened after full-time of the first-leg 0-0 draw at Carrow Road. Two of the arrested were in their late teens with the third, a 50-year-old Norwich man, charged on Monday for assault on an emergency worker, common assault and possession of Class A drugs.

Despite reports on social media, Norfolk Police confirmed earlier this week that a knife was not involved in the incident, but tensions have risen ahead of Thursday’s second-leg at Elland Road and Leeds have confirmed plans to increase security around the fixture.

A statement on the Leeds club website read: “On Thursday night, Leeds United and Norwich City will go head to head in the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off semi-final second leg at Elland Road.

“Both clubs are looking forward to what is set to be a fantastic occasion. The safety and security of both home and away supporters attending the match at Elland Road is of paramount importance.

“We know tensions will be heightened given what is at stake in the match, but we ask all supporters to think about their actions and any potential consequences. In the interests of safety, there will be an increased police presence at Elland Road on Thursday evening.