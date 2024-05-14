Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a third man following an incident that left a Leeds United fan bleeding outside Norwich City’s Carrow Road ground on Sunday.

The arrest of a man in his late teens comes after a 50-year-old Norwich man was charged on Monday for assault on an emergency worker, common assault and possession of Class A drugs. Another man, also in his teens, was arrested at the scene of suspicion of assault and a public order offence and then released on bail.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “A man in his late teens has been arrested following an incident in Norwich outside Norwich FC’s stadium over the weekend. A man was arrested last night [Monday] on suspicion of assault and a public order offence following the incident where a man in his 60s reported being punched at around 2pm on Sunday 12 May. The man also suffered a cut to his chin thought to be caused by a drinks can being thrown at him. The teenager was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been bailed to appear at the PIC on 13 August 2024.

“This is the third arrest after a man aged in his late teens was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and a public order offence and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He has been released on bail to appear at Wymondham PIC on 13 July 2024. Graham Riches, 50, of Dyer Close, Horsford, Norwich, was arrested and charged for assault on an emergency worker, common assault and possession of Class A drugs. He has been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on 7 June 2024.”