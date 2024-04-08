Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United fell out of the automatic promotion places on Saturday after losing 2-1 at Coventry City. Joel Piroe’s late effort was merely consolation, with the Whites unable to find a leveller after goals from Ellis Simms and Haji Wright put the hosts in front.

Defeat was an opportunity missed for Leeds, who saw Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town lose at Norwich City earlier in the day while Leicester City beat Birmingham. Midweek fixtures will allow Daniel Farke’s side to turn things around quickly and ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Sunderland to Elland Road, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines.

Gray confidence

Leeds are reportedly ‘confident’ they can keep hold of Archie Gray this summer whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not. GiveMeSport reports that despite links with some of Europe’s most prestigious clubs, those in charge at Elland Road hope the 18-year-old will remain loyal even if it means another year in the Championship.

Gray’s emergence as one of Farke’s most crucial players this season has been incredible, with the versatile teenager almost ever-present since making his senior debut in the opening weekend draw at home to Cardiff City. Such form has caught the eye of top clubs, however, with recent reports suggesting scouts from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were present during the 3-1 win over Hull City.

Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked this season and a move for Gray could cost up to £40million, but Leeds remain confident they can keep the youngster. The report adds that they may even offer him another new contract with a bumper pay-rise, having only just penned a new deal in January.

Phillips stance

Reports of Leeds interest in former favourite Kalvin Phillips are thought to be wide of the mark. Fabrizio Romano reports that neither they nor Fulham are seriously considering a move for the defensive midfielder, who is enduring a torrid season.

Since leaving Leeds for Manchester City in 2021, Phillips has failed to enjoy regular football and a January loan move to West Ham has been nothing short of disastrous. The 28-year-old was recently spotted appearing to swear at a supporter following a particularly poor performance vs Newcastle United.