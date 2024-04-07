Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is the YEP’s take on Saturday’s 2-1 loss at the CBS Arena and some off camera moments you might have missed.

Good day

Mateo Joseph

GOOD AND BAD DAY: For Leeds United forward Joel Piroe who scored from the bench, above, but squandered a glorious chance to bag another and likely point at Coventry City. Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images.

Came on to good effect again, made things happen, held his own physically and showed there’s more to substitute cameos than goalscoring. On another day, would’ve had an assist.

Joel Piroe

Scored his first goal since Swansea away in February and generally appeared sharper and more alert to dangerous moves. Punched passes into more advanced teammates from deeper starting positions than we’ve typically seen him take up.

Bad day

Patrick Bamford

Flung himself at a first half Junior Firpo cross but seemed to lead with the wrong foot which could prove a significant ‘what if?’ moment. Generally ineffectual and left bruised by Coventry’s dodgem car centre-backs.

Joel Piroe

Could and should have doubled his tally in stoppage time, planting a shot straight at Coventry’s ‘keeper instead of either side. Five more chances to be the hero.

Glen Kamara

Substituted at half-time with Farke wanting more energy in the middle. The first 45 was one of his less memorable displays, in a game which from Leeds’ perspective needed controlling from his position.

Off-camera moments

Connor Roberts emerging from the tunnel ahead of kick-off into the bright sunshine, taking a spot on the bench and remarking to a Leeds staff member he’d be able to work on his tan.

Coventry players leaving Callum O’Hare to walk out alongside the tallest mascot, who was the same height if not taller than the Sky Blues midfielder. An interesting, comical take on trying to field an extra player.

Crysencio Summerville receiving whistles from the home crowd throughout, likely for his part in a full-time scuffle with Kasey Palmer during the reverse fixture at Elland Road earlier in the season.

At a break in play during the first half, Junior Firpo and Summerville talking tactics, the Dutchman - who had been kept quiet by Milan van Ewijk - telling the Leeds left-back how he’d like to receive the ball on the half-turn.

Connor Roberts appealing to the referee for a handball inside the Coventry box, which was turned down. The Welsh full-back appeared to respond by questioning the official, saying: ‘How did I see it then?’