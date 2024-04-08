Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Sutton raised concerns regarding Ipswich Town’s energy levels over the weekend in a verdict that might encourage Leeds United in the Championship promotion race.

Ipswich and Leeds both gave up ground in the race for a top-two finish on Saturday, losing at play-off hopefuls Norwich and Coventry respectively. Defeat at fierce rivals Norwich was particularly painful for Kieran McKenna’s side, who were fortunate to concede just once on an underwhelming derby-day.

The promotion-chasing Tractor Boys took until midway through the second-half to register a shot on target at Carrow Road and never truly looked like nicking anything, despite recent last-gasp winners. McKenna noted after the result that his side lacked energy and Sutton put that comment under the microscope.

"It's a sore one from Ipswich's perspective,” Sutton told Sky Sports. “Norwich is a derby game but essentially it's what happens next and it's how they respond. I was a little bit surprised in the interview that he [McKenna] basically said the team looked fatigued. It was a derby game and the team and the players should get up for it.

"They have had a brilliant season. He's my manager of the season, regardless, with the whole story of getting up from League One. He has been phenomenal. It is now about trying to see it through and it is one hell of a race that we have got on."

Leeds were unable to capitalise on the earlier result at Carrow Road, losing 2-1 at Coventry on a disappointing afternoon. A physical Coventry outfit were deserving of the three points in the end, with Daniel Farke’s side unable to build on Joel Piroe’s late consolation.

