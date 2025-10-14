Leeds United 'hopeful' of completing deal amid Tottenham transfer interest

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites turn their focus towards the January transfer window.

Leeds United are already planning for the January transfer window as they look to build on what was a hectic summer of recruitment.

The Whites brought in ten new additions at a cost of around £100 million as the likes of Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach and Gabriel Gudmundsson all arrived at Elland Road and joined Daniel Farke’s ranks ahead of the new Premier League season.

Thoughts have turned towards securing further new additions ahead of the January transfer window and there have been suggestions the Whites will focus their attention on bringing in a winger and another striker as they look to preserve their top flight status and ensure their Premier League stay is extended beyond a solitary season.

However, Leeds will also look retain the services of several players and a number of their brightest prospects - and there have been reports suggesting highly-rated youngster Harry Gray is right at the top of that list. The 17-year-old forward has been a regular goalscorer in the Whites youth ranks and he has made a solitary senior appearance after he came off the bench during the final weeks of last season in a 6-0 win against Stoke City. Gray was an unused substitute in the 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last month and there is an expectation the youngster will push for a first top flight appearance before the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be keen on a move for Gray as they look to reunite him with older brother Archie - but one recent report has suggested the Whites are planning a move to warn off interest from elsewhere.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Premier League Show on Monday, reporter Rob Jones said: “Leeds United remain hopeful that Harry Gray will soon sign his first professional contract. After several reports claimed that Tottenham were interested in reuniting the striker with his brother Archie in north London.”

What has Daniel Farke said about Harry Gray and Archie Gray?

Getty Images

Speaking ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to Elland Road earlier this month: "Archie's way how to develop as a young player and show maturity is always a role model for each and every young player. But I don't want to put too much weight on Harry's shoulders. He's playing in a different position and you need different skills and even personality. You need natural arrogance, not to be too big time, but in terms of self confidence and being cheeky. Just give me the ball and I'm the main man. I wouldn't compare too much. He's still on the way to develop and he's a different age."