Leeds United's solid start to the season compared to newly promoted clubs over the last five seasons

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 1st Oct 2025, 16:15 BST

How does Leeds United’s record after six games compare to newly promoted clubs over the last five Premier League seasons?

Leeds United have enjoyed a promising start to their return to the Premier League and head into Saturday’s home clash with Tottenham Hotspur with an opportunity to move into the top half of the table.

After starting their season with a narrow home win against Everton, Daniel Farke’s side went on to claim just win point from their next three games with a heavy defeat at Arsenal followed by a goalless draw with Newcastle United and an agonising late loss at Fulham.

However, the last week has provided some cheers for the Whites after they secured four points from their last two games by coming from a goal down to land a 3-1 win at Wolves before being forced to settle for a point at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

That all means Farke’s men have a more than credible eight points from their first six games of the campaign - but how does that compare to newly promoted clubs over the last five seasons?

Norwich City (2021/22)

1. 0 points after six games

Norwich City (2021/22) | Getty Images

Fulham (2020/21), Southampton (2024/25), Luton Town (2023/24), Sheffield United (2023/24)

2. 1 point after six games

Fulham (2020/21), Southampton (2024/25), Luton Town (2023/24), Sheffield United (2023/24) | Getty Images

Leicester City (2024/25), West Bromwich Albion (2020/21)

3. 3 points after six games

Leicester City (2024/25), West Bromwich Albion (2020/21) | Clive Mason/Getty Images Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Ipswich Town (2024/25), Burnley (2025/26), Nottingham Forest (2022/23), Burnley (2023/24)

4. 4 points after six games

Ipswich Town (2024/25), Burnley (2025/26), Nottingham Forest (2022/23), Burnley (2023/24) | Getty Images

Bournemouth (2022/23), Watford (2021/22)

5. 7 points after six games

Bournemouth (2022/23), Watford (2021/22) | Getty Images

Leeds United (2025/26), Fulham (2022/23)

6. 8 points after six games

Leeds United (2025/26), Fulham (2022/23) | Getty Images

