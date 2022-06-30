Leeds United ‘close’ to announcing transfer as big ‘price tag’ placed on star

Leeds United’s summer transfer window is likely to be turned upside down in the coming days.

The Whites made a strong start to the summer window, snapping up a number of targets, including Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson.

Chelsea appear to be closing in on a deal for the latter, while Phillips is Manchester City-bound.

Replacing those two players will be a huge challenge for Jesse Marsch and Victor Orta, especially with Leeds needing to improve on last season to avoid the danger of relegation.

But as the efforts to do just that continue, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gyabi close

Leeds are set to announce the signing of Manchester City starlet Darko Gyabi.

Gyabi is joining the Whites as a loose part of the Phillips deal, with City allowing Leeds to snap the youngster up for a discounted £5million.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Leeds will announce the deal at a similar time to Phillips’ exit.

It’s reported City have included a number of clauses in the deal, with Gyabi a highly rated midfielder.

Harrison price tag

Leeds may be all-but resigned to losing their two most talented players, but they are not planning on losing a third.

Recent reports have claimed Newcastle United are chasing a deal for Jack Harrison, but the Whites want to price the North East side out of a deal.

The Chronicle report Leeds want as much as £30million for the winger this summer, hoping that figure will put the Magpies off the scent.