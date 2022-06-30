The first of five pre-season fixtures which Leeds will feature in takes place next Thursday as the Whites prepare to face Championship side Blackpool.

Hosted at York City’s LNER Community Stadium where the Under-21 squad are expected to play in 2022/23, Leeds will get their pre-season schedule underway but are unlikely to have a full squad to pick from.

Leeds’ internationals are due back for pre-season testing on Monday, July 4 meaning a three-day turnaround before facing the Seasiders may come too soon for the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen who recently joined the club.

Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium where Leeds United will play during their pre-season tour of Australia (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

Marc Roca may be in contention to start after he sealed a £10 million transfer from Bayern Munich and began pre-season with the bulk of Jesse Marsch’s squad on Monday, June 27.

The likes of Illan Meslier, Daniel James and Mateusz Klich will all likely feature for the first time during the team’s tour of Australia in mid-July.

Here is a full breakdown of when and where Leeds will be playing during pre-season:

19:00 BST Thursday, July 7: Leeds United vs Blackpool – LNER Community Stadium, York

10:45 BST Thursday, July 14: Brisbane Roar vs Leeds United – Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

05:35 BST Sunday, July 17: Leeds United vs Aston Villa – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

11:05 BST Friday, July 22: Crystal Palace vs Leeds United – Optus Stadium, Perth