Leeds United close in on key target as Premier League pair reportedly eye Whites winger

Here, via our Tuesday morning round-up piece, we bring you all the latest main Whites headlines in one place.

Leeds United's big transfer window rebuild underway with move for key target at 'advanced stage'

Leeds United's rebuild is already under way with a move to sign RB Salzburg's Brenden Aaronson at an advanced stage.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'ADVANCED' STAGE: Leeds United are closing in on RB Salzburg's USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson, above. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images.

Read the full story as the Whites close in on the 21-year-old USA international midfielder HERE

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United reportedly eye Whites winger

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. (Daily Mail)

Check out all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip at our round up piece HERE

When can the Whites sign new players?

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani immediately vowed to strengthen the Whites squad after Leeds sealed Premier League survival on the final day of the season - but when can the club start signing new players?

The YEP has run through the key dates of the 2022 summer transfer window in a handy guide HERE

Leeds United youngster and first team bench regular leaving Whites for SPL move

Leeds United youngster Nohan Kenneh is leaving the Whites and has penned a three-year pre-contract agreement with SPL side Hibernian.

Read the full story about the exit of a player that the Whites wanted to stay HERE

'The media in England is so ridiculous' - Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch on prejudice he faces

Jesse Marsch has hit out at prejudice he says he has faced simply for being an American, since taking over at Leeds United.

Hear what the Whites boss has had to say about the media in this country HERE

Ashley Barnes provides brutal assessment as Leeds United survive at Burnley's expense

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes delivered a frank assessment after seeing Leeds United survive at Burnley's relegation expense.

Read the very honest verdict of the Clarets striker HERE

Further celebration for Leeds United captain Liam Cooper after leading Whites to safety

Whites captain Liam Cooper has received his latest Scotland international call, less than 24 hours after helping Leeds United to Premier League safety.