When can Leeds United sign new players? The Premier League summer transfer window explained

Here, the YEP runs through the key dates of the 2022 summer transfer window.

When does the summer window open?

The 2022 Premier League summer transfer window opens on Friday, June 10 so Leeds will be able to sign new players in just over two weeks' time or 17 days to be precise.

RECRUITS VOW: From Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani, above, and the Whites can sign new players in 17 days' time. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

However, that does not stop negotiations taking place beforehand or even deals being announced, only the actual transfer cannot actually go through until that date.

Liverpool, for example, have already announced the signing of exciting 19-year-old forward Fabio Carvalho from Fulham but the deal will only go through on July 1 - the day after the teenager's contract at the Cottagers expires.

June 30 is another significant date as the year of each contract usually run until that date.

What deals have been 'done' so far?

In the biggest deal of the lot, Manchester City have already announced that they have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign striker Erling Haaland on July 1.

Aston Villa have also announced the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on a permanent deal after an initial loan spell and the capture of France international midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Marseille.

Kamara will join Villa when his contract at Marseille expires.

When is transfer deadline day?

The 2022 Premier League summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, September 1.

That gives teams a window of 12 weeks or 84 days in which to conduct their transfer activity ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The new season will have already been underway for three and a half weeks by the time the window closes as the opening round of games will take place over the weekend of Saturday, August 6.

What about after that?

Premier League clubs will be unable to sign new players after the summer window closes until the first day of the January transfer window - aside from free agents.

Loan deals are also not possible until then.

So when does the January window open and close?

The January transfer window will open on Sunday, January 1 and close at 11pm on Tuesday, January 31.

That will present the last opportunity to sign new players until the end of the campaign.

Why are there transfer windows?

The Premier League window is in line with other European leagues.

The Premier League say that: "Windows were introduced as part of a compromise agreement with the European Commission about how the whole transfer system worked and how it could best preserve contractual stability for both the player and the club while allowing movement at prescribed times during the year – the summer and winter transfer windows in effect..

"The alternative was to bring football in line with most other industries where contracts were not enforceable or liable for appropriate compensation, i.e. notice periods being served and players moving at will.