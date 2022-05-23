Further celebration for Leeds United captain Liam Cooper after leading Whites to safety

Cooper's Whites ensured they avoided the drop to the Championship on the final day of the season through Sunday's 2-1 victory at Brentford which took Leeds above Burnley who blew their lines in a 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle United.
The Leeds captain has now been named in Scotland boss Steve Clarke's 28-man squad for June's huge World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Ukraine and potential final versus Wales, followed by three more Nations League games the same month.
Scotland will face Ukraine on Wednesday, June 1 in their bid to book a place at the Qatar World Cup with the winners facing Wales in the play-off final just four days later on Sunday, June 5.
The Tartan Army will then host Armenia in the first of the month's three Nations League games on Wednesday, June 8 before a trip to the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, June 11.
Another away game against Armenia then follows in the month's third and final Nations League game on Tuesday, June 14.