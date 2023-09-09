Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now in the thick of an international break after a mixed start to the season.

The Whites have drawn too many games so far, but their start to the season was made that much more difficult by players arriving and leaving right up until the deadline. Daniel Farke will be pleased to have a settled squad when the international break concludes, and he will be expected to ensure Leeds kick on in a bid to mount a promotion push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Rejected offers

Leeds chief Angus Kinnear has claimed the club rejected big offers for Pascal Struijk and Illan Meslier.

“We could’ve had a very similar picture at Leeds United,” he told the Square Ball. “We accepted the offer for Tyler [Adams], we could’ve accepted an offer well in advance of that for Willy [Gnonto] – significantly advanced of that. We could’ve taken an offer for Illan [Meslier], which would’ve been in the mid 20s.

“An offer for [Luis] Sinisterra which would’ve been at £20 million, and an offer for Pascal Struijk which would’ve been low teens. So if we would’ve been in a position where we needed to cash in, we would’ve done.”

Sinisterra claim

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds losing Luis Sinisterra is ‘not a fatabl blow’ according to Sky Sports pundit David Prutton.

Prutton has told us: “Will he be a big miss? I don’t know and time will tell. But he is another one in a revolving door of players that have come and gone so if I was a Leeds United fan I wouldn’t be too put out of joint. It’s a blow and someone has got to step up now. Sinisterra has been like a few players who have gone through the exit door at Leeds in being good on their day.