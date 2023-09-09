Leeds United chief reveals ‘rejected offers’ as pundit makes ‘fatal blow’ claim
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United amid the international break.
Leeds United are now in the thick of an international break after a mixed start to the season.
The Whites have drawn too many games so far, but their start to the season was made that much more difficult by players arriving and leaving right up until the deadline. Daniel Farke will be pleased to have a settled squad when the international break concludes, and he will be expected to ensure Leeds kick on in a bid to mount a promotion push.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Rejected offers
Leeds chief Angus Kinnear has claimed the club rejected big offers for Pascal Struijk and Illan Meslier.
“We could’ve had a very similar picture at Leeds United,” he told the Square Ball. “We accepted the offer for Tyler [Adams], we could’ve accepted an offer well in advance of that for Willy [Gnonto] – significantly advanced of that. We could’ve taken an offer for Illan [Meslier], which would’ve been in the mid 20s.
“An offer for [Luis] Sinisterra which would’ve been at £20 million, and an offer for Pascal Struijk which would’ve been low teens. So if we would’ve been in a position where we needed to cash in, we would’ve done.”
Sinisterra claim
Leeds losing Luis Sinisterra is ‘not a fatabl blow’ according to Sky Sports pundit David Prutton.
Prutton has told us: “Will he be a big miss? I don’t know and time will tell. But he is another one in a revolving door of players that have come and gone so if I was a Leeds United fan I wouldn’t be too put out of joint. It’s a blow and someone has got to step up now. Sinisterra has been like a few players who have gone through the exit door at Leeds in being good on their day.
“But those days were few and far between and there’s many that you could put in that bracket. Given what he is capable of, his departure is unfortunate but it’s a far from fatal blow to what Leeds do this season.”