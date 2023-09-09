Leeds United have picked up just one win in their opening five Championship games

Leeds United have picked up six points from their opening five games of the 2023-24 Championship season with one win, three draws and one defeat to start the campaign.

The Whites return to action against Millwall on September 16 as they aim to get more wins on the board following a summer of change within their squad, management and ownership.

Leeds’ slow start may be the cause of slight frustration but there is little need for panic just yet, with Farke previously winning the second tier title with a poorer start to a campaign.

The German’s title-winning Norwich City side lost three of their opening five games during the 2018-19 season. With that in mind, the YEP looked at how many points each of the last 20 promoted sides picked up in their first five games to see how it compares to Leeds’ tally of six. Take a look...

Burnley - promoted 2022/23 Points after five games: 6. Final points: 101.

Sheffield United - promoted 2022/23 Points after five games: 10. Final points: 91

Fulham - promoted 2021/22 Points after five games: 13. Final points: 90.

Bournemouth - promoted 2021/22 Points after five games: 9. Final points: 88.