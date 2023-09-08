'It didn't work' - Andrea Radrizzani on blame for Leeds United failure and new owners prediction
and live on Freeview channel 276
Italian businessman Radrizzani first became involved with Leeds when purchasing 50 per cent of the club through his Aser Ventures Group in January 2017 before completing a 100 per cent buy out at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
Leeds then finally ended a 16-year exile from the country’s top division through promotion as Championship champions in the summer of 2020 but the Whites are now back in the second tier following last season’s relegation having only avoided the drop on the final day of the previous term.
The club has since been taken over by 49ers Enterprises who purchased Radrizzani’s majority remaining shares this summer and United’s former chairman has made a confident prediction about the club’s future as he also highlighted United’s progress as a whole under his tenure.
Radrizzani was asked on Twitter for his thoughts on chief executive Angus Kinnear’s interview on The Square Ball podcast and about the Whites ‘blame’ to which he replied: “Mine too. First to be responsible for a failure.
The Italian added: "We all did a good job for few years, at the end it didn't work. Now the club is in good hands and I am sure will bounce back soon stronger. In a few years these would be remembered as a phase to consolidate the club and make it bigger. Lets move on.”
In reply to a another fan, Radrizzani wrote: “We did wonders for a few years and (got) back to the Premier League after 16 years. Not too bad actually."