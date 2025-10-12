Two Leeds United youngsters have been involved in very high-scoring games on international duty.

Young Leeds United pair Charlie Crew and Rory Mahady have experienced very differing fortunes as part of two incredible routs on international duty.

Leeds have eight players away on senior international duty plus Werder Bremen loanee Isaac Schmidt away with Switzerland but Crew and Mahady are also away with under-21s squads.

Scunthorpe United loanee keeper Mahady is part of the Scotland under-21s group who took on Gibraltar on Thursday evening in an under-21s Euros qualifier at Dens Park.

A record win for the country’s youngsters

Mahady was named on the bench as Ruairidh Adams lined up in nets for a game in which Scotland’s youngsters romped to an incredible 12-0 success, a record win for the country’s under-21s. Mahady an unused substitute for Scot Gemmill’s side.

The following day, Crew started for Wales under-21s as they hosted Belgium in another under-21s Euros qualifier at Rodney Parade.

This time, though, a Leeds youngster found himself on the wrong end of another big scoreline as Wales were dealt a major blow to their qualification hopes by Belgium romping to a 7-0 success.

Crew - on loan at Doncaster Rovers - played the full duration of the contest in which Wales defender Ed James was sent off after a second booking in the 62nd minute.