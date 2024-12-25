Questionable Leeds United absence in Championship Team of the Season so far as Sheffield United, Stoke City, Watford & Millwall men included

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 25th Dec 2024, 17:30 GMT

Leeds United have been largely excellent this season and so the absence of any Whites is rather strange.

Leeds United fans can rest easy over Christmas in the knowledge their team occupies one of the Championship’s automatic promotion places, following Saturday’s comfortable 4-0 win over Oxford United. It’s not been a perfect first half of the season for Daniel Farke’s men but they have been widely tipped as promotion favourites by everyone from the bookmakers to various opposition managers, with some top-level talent in their squad.

Ao Tanaka has been almost faultless since his first start at Norwich in October, while Dan James is in the best form of his rollercoaster Leeds career. Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk form one of the Championship’s standout defences while Joe Rothwell looks an excellent loan addition. Many onlookers have stated openly that Leeds have the best squad in the league.

And so it is a little strange that none of Daniel Farke’s men have made it into WhoScored.com’s Championship Team of the Season so far. Take a look below to see who has pipped them...

WhoScored rating: 7.1

1. GK: Viktor Johansson (Stoke City)

WhoScored rating: 7.1 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.2

2. RB: Jimmy Dunne (QPR)

WhoScored rating: 7.2 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.1

3. CB: Mattie Pollock (Watford)

WhoScored rating: 7.1 Photo: Paul Harding

WhoScored rating: 7.1

4. CB: Torbjorn Heggem (West Brom)

WhoScored rating: 7.1 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.2

5. LB: Harrison Burrows (Sheffield United)

WhoScored rating: 7.2 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.0

6. RM: Romain Esse (Millwall)

WhoScored rating: 7.0 | Getty Images

