Leeds United fans can rest easy over Christmas in the knowledge their team occupies one of the Championship’s automatic promotion places, following Saturday’s comfortable 4-0 win over Oxford United. It’s not been a perfect first half of the season for Daniel Farke’s men but they have been widely tipped as promotion favourites by everyone from the bookmakers to various opposition managers, with some top-level talent in their squad.

Ao Tanaka has been almost faultless since his first start at Norwich in October, while Dan James is in the best form of his rollercoaster Leeds career. Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk form one of the Championship’s standout defences while Joe Rothwell looks an excellent loan addition. Many onlookers have stated openly that Leeds have the best squad in the league.