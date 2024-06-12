Leeds United Championship rivals on verge of completing shock cross-city deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly close to signing Sheffield United defender Max Lowe on a free transfer

One of the most surprising Championship deals of the summer could be set to take place before the transfer window has even officially opened. According to the Star, Leeds United’s league rivals Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Sheffield United man Max Lowe.

Lowe is coming to the end of his contract with the Blades after spending four seasons with the club, but it seems he could now be set to join their largest and fiercest rivals. The report claims the Owls are in advanced talks to sign the defender with a medical potentially set to take place later this week.

Of course, a host of players have turned out for both clubs over the years but it is unusual to see a player make the direct leap across the city divide. That's what Lowe could be set to do, though, and it is unlikely to go down well in the red and white half of Sheffield.

The 27-year-old came through the ranks at Derby County and made 48 appearances for the club before making the move over to Bramall Lane in 2020, with the Blades preparing for a second successive season in the top flight.

He made eight Premier League appearances for the club that season before joining Nottingham Forest on loan where he won promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs. He helped the Blades out of the Championship the following season, too, with Paul Heckingbottom's side winning automatic promotion back to the top flight.

As such, should he complete the move to Hillsborough, he will arrive with Championship pedigree and that's something Danny Rohl and will be looking to add to his side this summer no doubt as they bid to build on their first season back in the second tier. If the deal does go through, Lowe will hope to come up against his former club in what will be the first Steel City derby since March 2019.

Given Everton have been linked with a move for Lowe, Wednesday's move can also be seen as a huge statement of intent. The club could be set for a busy summer over the coming months and they continue to be linked with a move for Ian Poveda, who will be leaving Leeds United on a free transfer when his contract expires this month. Leeds face another key season, so get closer to the action with our new newsletter - Inside Elland Road with Graham Smyth

Poveda has also been linked with West Brom, Luton, Sunderland and Burnley, though, so the Owls face stiff competition for the man they had on loan during the second half of last season. Wednesday also remain keen on making James Beadle and Ike Ugbo's loans permanent.

The Blades, on the other hand, are bidding farewell to a host of senior names. Lowe has been released alongside Chris Basham, Wes Foderingham, George Baldock and Oliver Norwood and it seems a few more players could join that list if the club fail to agree fresh terms. Oli McBurnie, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Osborn and Adam Davies are all in discussions with the club.