Leeds have committed themselves to adding players this summer, despite missing out on top flight riches and a place back amongst the Premier League elite with defeat in last season's play-off final at Wembley Stadium.
While the club may not be in a position to spend as freely as in previous summers, there is ample opportunity to strengthen key areas and replace those who will inevitably depart without breaking the bank.
Here, the YEP analyses players in the British market who could be attainable at a cut-price before the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign.
1. Kieffer Moore - AFC Bournemouth
The 31-year-old Wales international forward has one year remaining on his Cherries contract and was loaned out to Ipswich Town for the second half of last season where he averaged a goal every other game. Moore would likely become one of Leeds' top earners should he arrive but has a track record of finding the net in the Championship and adds a different dimension to the Whites' attack as well as experience, which Daniel Farke called for throughout 2023/24. | Getty Images
2. Jamal Lewis - Newcastle United
Lewis' future no longer lies at St James' Park having spent last season on loan at Watford, where he made 38 appearances. The international left-back would supplement Farke's options on the flanks and has worked previously under the German at Norwich City. The Northern Irishman has just 12 months remaining on his Newcastle deal, too, while Elland Road transfers advisor Nick Hammond has previous experience working for, and dealings with, the current footballing regime on Tyneside. | Getty Images
3. Harrison Burrows - Peterborough United
22-year-old Posh left-back Burrows recorded 15 assists and scored six goals for the Cambridgeshire club in League One last season but only has a year left on his deal there. Burrows is an academy product who has skippered the team on numerous occasions, carries a goal threat and contributed to no less than 30 Peterborough goals (12 goals; 18 assists) across all competitions last term. | Getty Images
4. Kevin Mbabu - Fulham
Athletic right-back Mbabu is into the final 12 months of his deal at Craven Cottage and was farmed out on loan to Bundesliga outfit FC Augsburg last season where he played 25 times. The 29-year-old was particularly impressive for BSC Young Boys and VfL Wolfsburg during his mid-20s but has never settled at Fulham and last made an appearance for the side in 2022, therefore could be made available this summer. | Getty Images
5. Abu Kamara - Norwich City
20-year-old Canaries winger Kamara has just 12 months remaining on his Carrow Road stay but spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, scoring ten and assisting 11 as Pompey were promoted as champions from League One. Kamara could feature for Norwich this season, but would likely still be behind Jon Rowe in the pecking order on the right flank. A fresh start may also be sought following comments made about the player by outgoing director of football Stuart Webber. | Getty Images
6. Luke Thomas - Leicester City
England U21 left-back Thomas was set to become a free agent this summer, but in Leicester's recently released retained list, he remains contracted which suggests an extension has been triggered. That could mean there is now 12 months to run on his deal, which may have been exercised in a bid to raise funds ahead of June 30 when the Foxes' accounting period turns over. Leicester need to raise funds due to alleged PSR breaches and could begin next season with a points deduction, suggesting willingness to do deals. | Getty Images
