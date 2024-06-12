1 . Kieffer Moore - AFC Bournemouth

The 31-year-old Wales international forward has one year remaining on his Cherries contract and was loaned out to Ipswich Town for the second half of last season where he averaged a goal every other game. Moore would likely become one of Leeds' top earners should he arrive but has a track record of finding the net in the Championship and adds a different dimension to the Whites' attack as well as experience, which Daniel Farke called for throughout 2023/24. | Getty Images