Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani will be forced to prove himself to Daniel Farke once more after the manager confirmed it would be 'a while' before he will be in contention from the start again.

The manager is apprehensive to thrust the explosive forward straight back into the mix as Leeds face two fixtures in the space of four days this week.

Ramazani sat out the last month with an ankle problem sustained in the 2-1 win over Watford, in which he scored the game's opening goal from distance. The winger's injury came at an inopportune time, during a fruitful spell in front of goal - the 23-year-old had scored three and assisted once in his first six starts for the club since joining in a deal, which could potentially rise to £10 million, from UD Almeria over the summer.

"The winger positions, it's important to have an eye on them in such a busy period because you have lots of high-speed running and many sprints so it's not likely that a winger will play all three games [in six days] for 90 minutes," Farke said ahead of Leeds' game with Luton Town on Wednesday night.

"We try to share the minutes a little bit and pay attention to what is necessary and which winger looks ready to go and a bit recovered."

Leeds are therefore expected to rotate for the visit of the Hatters and versus Blackburn Rovers this weekend in order to guard against further injury in the wide positions.

On Ramazani specifically, Farke said: "Obviously Largie will need a while until he is a topic for the starting lineup but each and every day back in training is beneficial for him. He's also an option for a few minutes at least."

Ramazani was an unused substitute at the Swansea.com Stadium last weekend as Leeds ran out 4-3 winners, clinching all three points at the death following Florian Bianchini's stoppage time equaliser.

Not making an immediate comeback to the starting XI will be a blow to some supporters who had looked forward to the reintroduction of the Belgian winger. However, given the form of Farke's alternates, which includes Manor Solomon who scored twice last time out, Swansea City matchwinner Willy Gnonto and Dan James who assisted twice during the same game, Leeds are in a strong position.

The Whites can consolidate their place at the top of the Championship table by building on already-impressive home form over the next couple of days at Elland Road.