Leeds took on Championship promotion rivals Middlesbrough under the Elland Road lights with another top spot chance.

Leeds United reclaimed the Championship's top spot and this time moved two points clear by overcoming an own goal for a brilliant 3-1 victory against Tuesday night's visitors Middlesbrough.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made four changes to his side, two of them forced with full-backs Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle both out injured. Firpo is facing four to six weeks out with a hamstring injury whilst Bogle was also a doubt for the contest due to a hamstring issue but not a serious one.

Sam Byram, himself back from a hamstring injury, replaced Bogle at right back whilst Max Wober was handed a first league start of the season at left back having replaced the injured Firpo midway through the first half in the weekend's win against Derby County.

The other two changes saw Willy Gnonto replace Manor Solomon out wide and Mateo Joseph come in for Joel Piroe upfront as Solomon and Piroe both dropped to the bench.

Leeds lined up sat in second place, one point behind Sheffield United, but knowing that a victory would send them top and above the Blades who visit Millwall on Wednesday night.

Boro, meanwhile, began the evening in fifth place, seven points behind Daniel Farke's Whites who kicked off looking for an eighth home in succession.

The evening also marked a milestone moment for Dan James as he made his 100th appearance for the Whites and the winger caused chaos as the stand out player in the first half.

Leeds began brightly and James squandered a chance in just the third minute as he was able to intercept a poor Dan Barlaser back pass only to drag his shot wide from the edge of the box.

Yet the pace of James then led to Leeds going ahead with just 14 minutes on the clock amid a mess at the back from Boro keeper Seny Dieng.

Right back Byram slipped in James with a lovely pass down the right flank and James burst away before fizzing in a low cross through the box looking for Joseph.

Dieng got there first but he was unable to properly gather the ball and Willy Gnonto pounced to convert from close range.

Boro had offered little although Riley McGree saw claims for a penalty ignored after going to ground under pressure from Joe Rodon.

But Leeds went on to create a host of other chances, none of which were taken as the Whites had to settle for leading 1-0 at the break.

James was at the heart of most of them, the winger sending in another low cross which flew just in front of Joseph through the six yard box.

Boro finally fired in an attempt in the 23rd minute through Finn Azaz but his shot from the edge of the area flew well wide and Leeds were soon back attacking.

James again got in down the right in the 40th minute but opted to cross when keeper Dieng was stranded and his cross was cleared.

From an Aaronson through ball, Dieng then dived at the feet of James to thwart the winger from netting one on one.

Leeds then squandered arguably the best chance of the lot in the 44th minute as poor Boro defending led to the ball dropping in the box for Aaronson but the USA international snatched at the opportunity and walloped his effort over the bar.

Even then there was time for two more Leeds chances, Gnonto smashing in a low effort from the edge of the box that Dieng beat away and the half ending with Boro defender George Edmundson heading a Joe Rothwell free kick narrowly over his own bar.

Boro were always likely to improve after the break and did so, flying out the traps and a threatening move ended as Latte Lath was flagged offside.

After a spell of Leeds pressure, the Riversiders countered at pace in numbers in the 56th minute and only a fine save from Illan Meslier kept out a strong volley from McGree, Meslier tipping the ball wide for a corner.

Yet Boro made that corner count thanks to a Leeds own goal, Max Wober attempting to clear a Barlaser inswinger but his header flying into the top left corner.

The game was suddenly completely in the balance and Boro quickly pressed for a second. They looked sure to get it from another counter in the 68th minute as Hayden Hackney played in Ben Doak but Meslier flew off his line with a sliding challenge to smother the ball at his feet.

At the other end, Boro keeper Dieng then saved the visitors after Ao Tanaka played in James whose strike was saved as another good chance went begging.

Yet James made no mistake a matter of seconds later, the winger again played in behind the back line but this time rifling a terrific finish into the top left corner with 74 minutes on the clock.

His strike looked set to prove the winner although there were a few nervy moments as Boro looked for a second leveller and even more so when seven minutes of added time were announced.

Yet Leeds ultimately bagged the fourth goal of the game themselves after brilliant work from Tanaka who intercepted the ball as Boro looked to play out and sent in that man James.

James then put the ball back across the box for Tanaka who had stormed into the area and looked set to score but the Japanese international instead teed up Aaronson who bundled home from close range to send Elland Road wild.

The victory sent Leeds two points clear ahead of second-placed Sheffield United and now three points ahead of third-placed Burnley who were held to a goalless draw at home to Derby County. Sunderland were also held in a 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City.

Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Meslier; Byram (Ampadu 86), Rodon, Struijk, Wober; Tanaka, Rothwell (Schmidt 90); Gnonto (Piroe 69), James (Guilavogui 90), Aaronson, Joseph (Solomon 69). Subs: Darlow, Crew, Ramazani, Bamford.

Attendance: 36,422.