Plymouth provide the final day opposition for title-chasing Leeds.

Plymouth star Julio Pleguezuelo has highlighted a Leeds United ‘reward’ chance as huge motivation for his Pilgrims side in Saturday’s Whites title decider at Home Park.

Already promoted Leeds know that a win at effectively already relegated Plymouth would realistically seal them the Championship title due to their far superior goal difference to second-placed Burnley.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Home Park sat three points clear at the top of the table and with 13 goals in hand on Burnley on the goal difference front.

Plymouth, though, are essentially already relegated due to their minus 36 goal difference which is 14 goals worse than fourth-bottom Luton Town who are three points ahead of them.

On the face of it, the Pilgrims have just pride to play for yet Spanish defender Pleguezuelo says his team will use Saturday’s visit of the Whites as a perfect opportunity to reward Plymouth’s fans, backed by a strong record at Home Park.

Despite sitting second bottom, six of the division’s top ten have lost at Plymouth who famously also dumped Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

“The game on Saturday is not so much for us,”...

Pressed on their home record, Liverpool’s defeat and whether Saturday’s fixture was now a chance to shock Leeds, Pleguezuelo declared: "Yeah. We are preparing for the game in the same way we have the last few weeks.

"We want to finish on a high, as high as we can in our situation and let's see if we can get a good result for the fans because the game on Saturday is not so much for us, it's for the fans to reward them for such a strong season on their behalf.

"They have been supporting us and cheering us non stop all over the country so we are mainly doing it for them."