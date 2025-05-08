Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mateo Joseph has issued an end of season Leeds United message.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Whites striker Mateo Joseph has issued an end of season Leeds United assessment with a personal admission and declaration.

Twenty-one-year old forward Joseph began the new campaign starting upfront in the no 9 role after excelling in pre-season following his first team breakthrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spain under-21s international ace started United’s first eight league games of the season before Joel Piroe eventually became first choice striker en route to ultimately winning the division’s Golden Boot.

Having started the first eight games of the season, Joseph has had to make do with just five minutes from the bench over the last six games of the season for which he was an unused substitute in four of them.

The season, though, has ultimately ended with promotion to the Premier League as Championship champions, leaving Joseph beaming in hailing a “special” group.

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

Taking to his Instagram page, the striker admitted personally that “not every step has been easy” but with a declaration that “every one was worth it” en route to the club’s Premier League return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph wrote: “What a season. It’s hard to put into words what this season has meant. We’ve pushed, grown, and believed together.

“This team has something special. The work, the heart...it’s been there every single day. And today, we can say it out loud: Premier League.

“On a personal level, I’ve tried to give everything. Not every step has been easy, but every one has been worth it.

“Proud of this group, proud of the journey.”