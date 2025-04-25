Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key player from a Leeds promotion rival has suffered an injury blow.

Leeds United’s Monday night visitors and fellow promotion hopefuls Bristol City have been dealt a fresh injury blow with a star out and another doubtful for the clash at Elland Road.

Robins left back Cam Pring suffered a hamstring injury in Monday's defeat at Luton and was forced off after 20 minutes.

Boss Liam Manning said afterwards that the defender would need to be assessed and Manning has now admitted that Pring is unlikely to play in either of his side’s last two regular season league games.

Manning has also revealed that midfielder Joe Williams remains doubtful with a quad issue at a time when Mark Sykes (quad) and Luke McNally (ACL) are definitely out.

Harry Cornick has also been out of late with a hamstring injury for the side who sit fifth in the Championship table.

Speaking at his pre-Leeds press conference, Manning was asked for an update on Pring and declared: “He actually got scanned today so it's not looking good to be honest.

“We don't know the seriousness, I can't see him being involved in the last two to be honest. But in terms of seriousness we will find out today.

"We are stretched, we know we are light , our lads have given absolutely everything.

"What the group have done a terrific job of is that when we lose somebody be it through injuries, suspensions or we have changed things, people coming into the team have stepped up and delivered and that doesn't change. It's the same message, the same approach, and we need everybody to be at their best."

Asked about Williams, Manning said: “It will be tight again, he is carrying the same.

“It flared up a little bit in the Sunderland game he scored in. We did a half job before of settling it where he can play through the pain and that's the stage we are at.

“We have got a few that are carrying knocks and bits that will need addressing in the summer but obviously with the position we are in, everybody is pushing themselves through the pain and we need that and it speaks volumes of how all in the lads are."