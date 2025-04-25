Leeds United and Burnley are locked together in search of the Championship title - and the bookies have formed a clear and strong new Whites verdict in their fresh predicted final table.

Leeds and Burnley both sealed automatic promotion on Easter Monday as United’s 6-0 thrashing of Stoke City was followed by a 2-1 win for Scott Parker’s Clarets at home to Sheffield United. Defeat for third-placed Sheffield United left the Blades eight points behind both Leeds and Burnley with just two games left, meaning the top two is now done.

But the title remains very much in the melting pot with Leeds and Burnley locked together on 94 points ahead of the final two weekends of the campaign.

Daniel Farke’s Whites lead the way on goal difference with a plus 60 goal difference compared to the plus 46 of Burnley. Leeds will end the season with Monday night’s home clash against Bristol City before a final day trip to Plymouth Argyle.

Burnley, meanwhile, visit QPR this Saturday lunchtime before ending the campaign with a home clash against Millwall. There is also the very large matter of the play-offs and relegation still to be decided.