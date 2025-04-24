Leeds United could take a giant step towards sealing the Championship title in Monday night’s hosting of Bristol City - but blows have left four men out and five more doubts.
Promoted Leeds will be playing Premier League football next season and Monday night’s visitors Bristol City might yet be joining them.
As Leeds sealed automatic promotion on Easter Monday, Bristol City suffered a 3-1 defeat at Luton Town the same day but Liam Manning’s side remain in a very good position in the the play-offs places, sitting fifth with two games left.
The Robins have a four-point cushion back to seventh-placed Middlesbrough and eighth-placed Millwall. It means that three more points would guarantee their play-offs place.
Leeds, though, are now gunning for the Championship title, Daniel Farke’s top-of-the-table Whites locked in battle with Burnley who are level on points with two games left.
The stakes for Monday night’s contest are very high - for both sides - yet blows have left four men definitely out of the contest and five more are doubts although three others are now back.
Here, we run through the injury news from both camps.
