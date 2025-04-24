Leeds United could take a giant step towards sealing the Championship title in Monday night’s hosting of Bristol City - but blows have left four men out and five more doubts.

Promoted Leeds will be playing Premier League football next season and Monday night’s visitors Bristol City might yet be joining them.

As Leeds sealed automatic promotion on Easter Monday, Bristol City suffered a 3-1 defeat at Luton Town the same day but Liam Manning’s side remain in a very good position in the the play-offs places, sitting fifth with two games left.

The Robins have a four-point cushion back to seventh-placed Middlesbrough and eighth-placed Millwall. It means that three more points would guarantee their play-offs place.

Leeds, though, are now gunning for the Championship title, Daniel Farke’s top-of-the-table Whites locked in battle with Burnley who are level on points with two games left.

The stakes for Monday night’s contest are very high - for both sides - yet blows have left four men definitely out of the contest and five more are doubts although three others are now back.

Here, we run through the injury news from both camps.

Luke McNally - out Bristol City centre-back McNally is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Mark Sykes - out Robins midfielder Sykes is another Bristol City player whose season is over, in his case with a quad injury.

Pascal Struijk - out Whites centre-back Struijk looked in good spirits as his team sealed promotion on Easter Monday but the defender's season is over due to a foot fracture. Expected back for pre-season.

Sam Chambers - out Young Whites midfielder Chambers is also out having been ill, reportedly suffering from glandular fever.

Joe Williams - doubt Robins midfielder Williams made the bench for Monday's clash at Luton but was an unused substitute. Boss Liam Manning revealed afterwards that Williams was okay but feeling his quad again so an element of doubt.