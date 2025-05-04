Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds left it very late to seal the title with victory at Plymouth Argyle.

Whites star Brenden Aaronson has made a cool Leeds United claim on Saturday’s Plymouth Argyle display with a title-winning message for the club’s fans.

Leeds knew that victory at Saturday’s final day hosts Plymouth would seal the Championship title with the Whites needing to match or better Burnley’s result v Millwall to claim the crown.

Leeds, though, fell behind in the 18th minute through a Sam Byram own goal and the trophy appeared on its way to Turf Moor despite Willy Gnonto equalising in the 53rd minute.

As Leeds headed into stoppage time tied 1-1 at Plymouth, Burnley led Millwall 2-1 at Turf Moor and on their way to a seemingly title-sealing 3-1 success.

Leeds, though, served up one final twist as Manor Solomon bagged a 91st-minute winner, snatching the title from Burnley’s grasp and winning the division on goal difference.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Aaronson admitted Leeds had done things “the Leeds way” by winning in such dramatic fashion but claimed that he always felt that his side would bag a winner.

"It's amazing,” said Aaronson.

"For all the fans that travelled down and to score in the last minute like that, it's the Leeds way. I've been here a lot so it's the Leeds way but it's great. Perfect ending.

"I felt like it was coming the whole game. We created a lot of chances in the first half and in the second half we had to just get the first goal. I think from there, we knew we were going to get the second."

Aaronson also served up praise for the support provided by United’s fans as he predicted more of the same on Bank Holiday Monday’s promotion parade through the city centre.

“100 per cent,” said the American.

“ We know how much they care about the club, we know how much the fans are there every single game chanting our names and chanting for the team and it's special.

"It's a special club and you can see with the way it turned out and I'm sure on Monday. A fantastic season and to top it off with a trophy."